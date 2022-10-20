ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle

A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects

Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Louise E. Rade, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise E. Rade, 96, formerly of Boardman, died Friday, October 14, 2022, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Louise was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Matthew and Sophia Stojkovic Korenic but grew up in Youngstown with her seven siblings. She graduated from The Rayen School and...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Food giveaway set for Tuesday in Youngstown

With rising food prices, everyone can use a helping hand at times. The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, in Youngstown, will be offering a drive-thru food giveaway (while supplies last) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will drive thru and stop at different...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Shirley Marie Haman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Haman, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre. She was born February 19, 1946, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William E. and Barbara E. (Cobb) Hoopes. Shirley was a graduate of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Ernest W. Smith, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest W. Smith, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. Ernest, known by his family and friends as “Ernie,” was born November 9, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Anna (Hamilton) Smith. He...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

James F. Mauk, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mauk, Jr., age 92, of Cortland, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland. He was born February 11, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of James F. Mauk, Sr. and Louise (Riker). He was a 1949 graduate of Badger...
CORTLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton crash leaves motorcyclist dead

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Dueber Avenue and Fohl Road is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). OSHP said that Saturday around 4:23 p.m., James Horsley, 70, of Massillon and Michael Poland, 45, of...
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Charles John “Cat” Catalano, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles John “Cat” Catalano, 80, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Medical Center in New Castle. Born on August 10, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Martha (Lasher) Catalano. He...
NEW CASTLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy