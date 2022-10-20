Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Youngstown police: Person stopped to pick up shell casings after West Side gunfire
Reports said someone came back to pick up shell casings Saturday afternoon after two cars exchanged gunfire on a West Side street.
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience
Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
Police say man shot early Saturday not being cooperative
Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said the man was shot about 2:15 a.m. across the street from a 1375 Logan Ave., bar.
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an assault by an inmate.
WFMJ.com
Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
Pair arrested after shot fired in argument over buttermilk
Jeffrey Kadvan, 49 and Abraham Hammond, 67, are both expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.
WFMJ.com
Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects
Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
whbc.com
Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
27 First News
Louise E. Rade, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise E. Rade, 96, formerly of Boardman, died Friday, October 14, 2022, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Louise was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Matthew and Sophia Stojkovic Korenic but grew up in Youngstown with her seven siblings. She graduated from The Rayen School and...
27 First News
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
WFMJ.com
Food giveaway set for Tuesday in Youngstown
With rising food prices, everyone can use a helping hand at times. The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, in Youngstown, will be offering a drive-thru food giveaway (while supplies last) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will drive thru and stop at different...
27 First News
Shirley Marie Haman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Haman, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre. She was born February 19, 1946, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William E. and Barbara E. (Cobb) Hoopes. Shirley was a graduate of...
27 First News
Ernest W. Smith, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest W. Smith, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. Ernest, known by his family and friends as “Ernie,” was born November 9, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Anna (Hamilton) Smith. He...
27 First News
James F. Mauk, Jr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mauk, Jr., age 92, of Cortland, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland. He was born February 11, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of James F. Mauk, Sr. and Louise (Riker). He was a 1949 graduate of Badger...
cleveland19.com
Canton crash leaves motorcyclist dead
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Dueber Avenue and Fohl Road is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). OSHP said that Saturday around 4:23 p.m., James Horsley, 70, of Massillon and Michael Poland, 45, of...
Shooting defendant sentenced on gun charge after victim recants statement
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Criston Williams, 38, of Youngstown, who pleaded guilty earlier to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
27 First News
Charles John “Cat” Catalano, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles John “Cat” Catalano, 80, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Medical Center in New Castle. Born on August 10, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Martha (Lasher) Catalano. He...
Comments / 0