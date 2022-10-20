Read full article on original website
Related
What’s The Difference Between a Tornado Watch & Warning in Texas?
It's one of those things we all hear regularly on weather reports, but you may still not be sure what the exact difference between the two is. Here in Tyler, TX and across the U.S., a "watch" and an "warning" remain constant, so let's see if we can commit their differences to memory.
These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas
After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
The Interesting Story of H-E-B Versus Brookshire’s in East Texas
When you go around East Texas and ask a resident what store they would love to have come to their area, H-E-B is always at the top of that list. Some say it is better than any Brookshire's or Walmart or Whole Foods grocery store. Personally, I've never been to one so I can't offer an opinion. What's fun about the conversation is all the hearsay or rumors or stories some people pass on as to why H-E-B will never come to East Texas.
Texas Billionaire Mark Cuban: His Worst Shark Tank Investment
Mark Cuban is well known for making great money moves such as owning the Dallas Mavericks and he even owns an ENTIRE TOWN in Texas. We always hear about the great financial decisions but finance is also a RISKY business and not all of his investments have been good ones.
Three of the Best Hikes in Texas with INSANE Views [VIDEO]
We have found three of the best hikes in Texas for those who love GREAT views. It's funny when I talk to people from other parts of the country that have it in their mind that Texas is just one, huge, flatland of tumbleweeds and people on horseback. We Texans...
The Jefferson Hotel is a Top 10 Most Haunted Hotel or Restaurant in Texas
Texas is no stranger to being full of ghost stories. There are many spots across or huge state that you could easily get a scare or two out of. In East Texas, The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas is a prime hot spot for various types of ghost activity. Yelp has come out with their list of the top haunted hotels and restaurants and bars across the state with the Jefferson Hotel among the top 10 of this list.
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
Rip Wheeler from ‘Yellowstone’ Just Bought a Popular Texas Coffee Company
The "Yellowstone" phenomenon is real. The show is one of the biggest to ever hit the small screen. It's spawned prequels, and sequels, and spinoffs. And as the show prepares to debut its fifth season, one of it biggest stars just made an investment into San Angelo, TX. Cole Hauser...
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
Texas Moms “Hocus Pocus 2 Warning” Gets Spoofed On SNL
We don't know if you've been keeping up with this weird story out of Troy, Texas which went viral recently about the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie that's out right now on Disney+ but the writers of "Saturday Night Live" got a hold of it and turned it into comedy gold.
We Dreamed Up 13 Great Locations for a Buc-ee’s in East Texas
It's crazy to think that a gas station is a required visit during a vacation or a road trip. But that's how Texans feel about Buc-ee's. Some of it is the pride that it is a Texas based and Texas owned company. Most of it is just the experience of making a stop there. From gifts to home decor to great food, it's a fun stop for anyone. We in East Texas were very happy that a Buc-ee's was built close to us in Terrell, but many East Texans would love to have one in their hometown. We put together a wish list of some great locations Buc-ee's could build in East Texas.
Ready for a Road Trip? Look at 10 of the Prettiest Little Towns in Texas
I don't know about you, but when the weather pretty like it is today, I want to take a road trip to one of our pretty Texas towns--of which there are many. Do you ever just find yourself staring out the window and wishing you could hop in the car and just drive away?
Coffee City, TX Cops Arrest 4 During “Routine” Traffic Stops
The Coffee City Police Department was pretty busy on Tuesday (Oct. 12) as officers there arrested 4 men during what they described as "routine traffic stops" in the city. This is a friendly reminder that all the parties that were arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0