These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas

After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
The Interesting Story of H-E-B Versus Brookshire’s in East Texas

When you go around East Texas and ask a resident what store they would love to have come to their area, H-E-B is always at the top of that list. Some say it is better than any Brookshire's or Walmart or Whole Foods grocery store. Personally, I've never been to one so I can't offer an opinion. What's fun about the conversation is all the hearsay or rumors or stories some people pass on as to why H-E-B will never come to East Texas.
The Jefferson Hotel is a Top 10 Most Haunted Hotel or Restaurant in Texas

Texas is no stranger to being full of ghost stories. There are many spots across or huge state that you could easily get a scare or two out of. In East Texas, The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas is a prime hot spot for various types of ghost activity. Yelp has come out with their list of the top haunted hotels and restaurants and bars across the state with the Jefferson Hotel among the top 10 of this list.
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park

A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
We Dreamed Up 13 Great Locations for a Buc-ee’s in East Texas

It's crazy to think that a gas station is a required visit during a vacation or a road trip. But that's how Texans feel about Buc-ee's. Some of it is the pride that it is a Texas based and Texas owned company. Most of it is just the experience of making a stop there. From gifts to home decor to great food, it's a fun stop for anyone. We in East Texas were very happy that a Buc-ee's was built close to us in Terrell, but many East Texans would love to have one in their hometown. We put together a wish list of some great locations Buc-ee's could build in East Texas.
Coffee City, TX Cops Arrest 4 During “Routine” Traffic Stops

The Coffee City Police Department was pretty busy on Tuesday (Oct. 12) as officers there arrested 4 men during what they described as "routine traffic stops" in the city. This is a friendly reminder that all the parties that were arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
