Comprehensive cardiovascular disease screening does not reduce incidence of death in men aged 65 to 74

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
2minutemedicine.com
Sleep deprivation is not an effective treatment for major depressive episodes
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, there was no difference in changes to depressive symptoms between interventions with adjunct sleep deprivation technique verses interventions without adjunct sleep deprivation techniques. 2. Furthermore, there were very few cases of adverse events with the application of sleep deprivation techniques in treating major...
2minutemedicine.com
Post-acute health care burden after SARS-CoV-2 infection
1. In this retrospective cohort study, community-dwelling adults that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 had a significantly increased number of healthcare encounters when compared to their test-negative counterparts. 2. At the 99th percentile of healthcare use, females who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 had an approximately 7 additional days in hospital per-person-year...
2minutemedicine.com
Antenatal corticosteroid treatment may increase the risk of childhood mental health disorders
1. In a retrospective cohort study, antenatal corticosteroid exposure increased the risk of childhood mental health disorders for late pre-term and term infants. 2. Notable childhood mental health disorders associated with antenatal corticosteroids included developmental delay, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, and disturbances of emotions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
Comments / 0