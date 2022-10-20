ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Parade of Favorites to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Lee University will present its annual student talent showcase, Parade of Favorites (POF), on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Conn Center. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the showcase, and the theme, “Diamond,” is representative of the occasion. POF features members of different campus...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility

Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
smliv.com

'Red back hymnal' singing scheduled

A hymnal singing will be held at the Polk County Show Barn, located in Benton, Tennessee. The singing is Wednesday, November 16, from 6-8 p.m. Led by singers from First Baptist Church of Benton and Ocoee Church of God, the singing will rely on music from the familiar "red-back" church hymnal.
BENTON, TN
WDEF

“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tennessee.edu

Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural

The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
POLK COUNTY, TN
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
hbsdealer.com

SRS Distribution acquires Metro Roofing & Building Supply

Metro operates two locations in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn. SRS Distribution Inc. has acquired Metro Roofing & Metal Supply Co., Inc., a distributor of commercial, residential, and metal roofing products with two locations in Tennessee. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Metro was founded in 1980 by Pete Spain and his son-in-law,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative

Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A woman in Tennessee says last weekend’s thrilling game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide caused her to go into labor. Vols fan Jordan Johnson said she watched her team beat Alabama from her home in Chattanooga and, at 38 weeks pregnant,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
thewestsidegazette.com

‘American Idol’ Singer Willie Spence killed in crash on Tennessee highway, family spokesperson says

The Palm Beach County native was traveling from a college homecoming event in Tennessee, a family spokesperson said. Willie Spence, who rose to fame as a contestant on TV’s “American Idol,” was killed Tuesday in a traffic crash in Tennessee, a spokesperson speaking on behalf of his family told The Palm Beach Post on Wednesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WDEF

Flu cases rising in Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy