Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival

chattanoogapulse.com
The Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Want To Make You A Master Gardener
Do you love gardening? Do you have a "green thumb"? Are you interested in what you can do be good steward for the environment? Then the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County would very much like to meet you. Celebrating nearly three decades of education and service, the Master Gardeners of...
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
leeuniversity.edu
Parade of Favorites to Celebrate 60th Anniversary
Lee University will present its annual student talent showcase, Parade of Favorites (POF), on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Conn Center. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the showcase, and the theme, “Diamond,” is representative of the occasion. POF features members of different campus...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
smliv.com
'Red back hymnal' singing scheduled
A hymnal singing will be held at the Polk County Show Barn, located in Benton, Tennessee. The singing is Wednesday, November 16, from 6-8 p.m. Led by singers from First Baptist Church of Benton and Ocoee Church of God, the singing will rely on music from the familiar "red-back" church hymnal.
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie. McCallie starts the night with a 6-2 record.
tennessee.edu
Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural
The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
WTVCFOX
Car crashes into Highway 58 Family Dollar, no one hurt says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An unexpected car crash interrupted Monday afternoon's shopping at the Family Dollar on Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car went into the front windows of the shop. They report that no one was injured, not the driver, nor the any of the customers...
hbsdealer.com
SRS Distribution acquires Metro Roofing & Building Supply
Metro operates two locations in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn. SRS Distribution Inc. has acquired Metro Roofing & Metal Supply Co., Inc., a distributor of commercial, residential, and metal roofing products with two locations in Tennessee. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Metro was founded in 1980 by Pete Spain and his son-in-law,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative
Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A woman in Tennessee says last weekend’s thrilling game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide caused her to go into labor. Vols fan Jordan Johnson said she watched her team beat Alabama from her home in Chattanooga and, at 38 weeks pregnant,...
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
Chickamauga boy uses his birthday to make a difference for kids in the hospital
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. — A Chickamauga boy is celebrating his birthday by giving back. He's using the occasion to make a difference in the lives of kids in the hospital. Dalton McPherson is celebrating his 12th birthday by doing something special for kids at the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. He...
thewestsidegazette.com
‘American Idol’ Singer Willie Spence killed in crash on Tennessee highway, family spokesperson says
The Palm Beach County native was traveling from a college homecoming event in Tennessee, a family spokesperson said. Willie Spence, who rose to fame as a contestant on TV’s “American Idol,” was killed Tuesday in a traffic crash in Tennessee, a spokesperson speaking on behalf of his family told The Palm Beach Post on Wednesday.
WDEF
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
