College Park, MD

Terps tune up for season

By Shawn Stepner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
A new era brings a fresh, positive feeling around the University of Maryland men’s basketball team. The man responsible for that: new head coach Kevin Willard.

"I think we’re bringing a lot of energy as a staff. This team is bringing a lot of energy. We’re bringing a lot of energy and I think that’s the vibe we got right now," he said. "We’re a work in progress. I’m not going to lie to you. We can really shoot the basketball. I think we have great depth at the guard spot. We’re going to try to get up and down and shoot a lot of threes."

Back to play for Willard are expected starters guard Hakim Hart and forwards Donta Scott and Baltimore’s Julian Reese. They stuck around after the departure of longtime head coach Mark Turgeon and interim Danny Manning. Scott, 6-foot-8, said he dropped about 28 lbs. in the offseason.

"Losing that weight will take a lot off my knees and make me a lot faster and jump a lot higher."

Graduate guard Jahmir Young transfers in from Charlotte. He’s from Prince George’s County.

"We’re going to get after it," he said. "We’re going to get up and down. We’re going to be very good defensively."

On the women’s side, flip the script. Head coach Brenda Frese is back for her 21st year while the turnover on the roster is vast. Starters Ashley Owusu and Julian's sister Angel Reese are among those who transferred. Nine new players came in - five transfers - as Frese tries to figure out who fits where.

Has she ever had a challenge like this in College Park?

"Only when I first came here and had a whole new roster," she said. "So, I liken it to that now going into my 21st year. So, a lot of pieces."

Senior guard Diamond Miller returns. She averaged 13.1 points per game last season and over 17 points per game in 2020-21.

"We’ve just been focusing on our chemistry and making sure that just because we have new people doesn’t mean we can’t play well," she said.

The Terps were already dealt a blow to the roster. Forward Allie Kubek is out for the season after tearing her ACL in practice. The Elkton native transferred in from Towson.

The Terrapin women are ranked 17th nationally and picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten. They open the season on November 7 at George Mason. The men start on the same night, at home, against Niagara.

