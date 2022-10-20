ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An incarcerated woman was found with fentanyl after her arrest earlier this month.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), 39-year-old Kelly Hensley managed to conceal the substance on her person while being arrested at a traffic stop on unrelated warrants from Hillsboro Police.

Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County

Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley’s arrest “due to the location in which the substance was concealed” on her person.

Officials say Hensley will be charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl) and second-degree promoting prison contraband once she is released by Hillsboro Police. Her total bond was set at $12,500.

No other individuals were exposed to the substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

