ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

City of Fort Myers unsure when the yacht basin will reopen

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQcLG_0igue7bt00

On Thursday, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers city leaders admit they do not know an exact timeline for when people who live on boats will be able to return home.

That answer comes after Fox 4's Colton Chavez spent days pushing for answers to learn what the yacht basin's path to recovery will look like.

On Thursday, there were still lingering concerns from longtime yacht basin residents like Libby Walker.

“A lot of people lost their boats, and a lot of people have some major repairs to do,” said Walker.

Walker said the majority of her neighbors should be able to return right now.

“More than half of the boats and half the docks are secure just as they were on September 27,” said Walker.

City of Fort Myers spokesperson, Liz Bello-Matthews disagreed.

“The residents that are thinking this looks like it's fine because aesthetically it looks like its usable but this other area looks like it’s not because aesthetically looks like its not usable, that is not the indicator,” said Bello-Matthews.

On Thursday, Bello-Matthews told me the indicators come from a final evaluation being done, but not yet completed by city staff and third parties.

“So until that complete and detailed assessment is finalized, we cannot have anyone enter,” said Bello-Matthews.

A timeline for when people can return was unknown.

“I don't know if a timeline is going to be a month, timeline going to be three months,” said Bello-Matthews.

At the basin, Libby Walker told me residents feel like they are being left in the dark, including information they need for removing damaged boats and why they feel the city will not restore power.

“We don't have electricity running to the yacht basin right now because we can not. it is not considered safe to live in,” said Bello- Matthews.

The entire process Bello- Matthews told me will take time and patience, which right now is defined by the city as,

“This is something that is not going to happen in one week, or in two weeks and we will just be able to flip a switch and get the yacht basin up and running,” said Bello-Matthews.

Although, the most common question residents are asking me is, does the city plan to return residents to the yacht basin?

"Yes, yes absolutely,” said Bello-Matthews.

Bello-Matthews said residents should be on the lookout for an email with the two companies that can help them remove sunken boats.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available

If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter

Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County tourism rebound after Ian

Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes

San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres fire investigating storm debris fires at Veterans Park

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating two fires that began in storm debris on Sunday night. According to the fire department, the fires happened at Veterans Park. Firefighters say they arrived and found two piles of storm debris engulfed in flames. While putting the fires out,...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cohaitungchi.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)

Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy