Gaines Township, MI

'He felt guilty': Man charged with falsifying election records was scared to look at files he took, per police

By Michael Martin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A police report is revealing what lead up to a 68-year-old poll worker being charged with falsifying records.

James Holkeboer now faces two charges: falsifying election returns and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned October 17 and given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Holkeboer also was barred from participating in future elections.

He's expected back in court October 31 for a probable cause conference.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

