'He felt guilty': Man charged with falsifying election records was scared to look at files he took, per police
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A police report is revealing what lead up to a 68-year-old poll worker being charged with falsifying records.
James Holkeboer now faces two charges: falsifying election returns and using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned October 17 and given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Holkeboer also was barred from participating in future elections.
He's expected back in court October 31 for a probable cause conference.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube
Comments / 0