ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Children’s hospitals across the U.S. seeing uptick in respiratory viruses, including Colorado Springs

By Jessica Gruenling
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoRqY_0igudvFp00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado is seeing a surge of kids with respiratory viruses being admitted to the hospital.

Colorado is now one of 28 states where hospitals are reporting a significant increase in pediatric patients.

Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs told KRDO they first started to see an increase in the number of kids with respiratory viruses in late summer, which was months before its usual peak in the winter.

Officials say the uptick started when kids went back to school. There were more patients with respiratory viruses like rhinovirus and enterovirus. That trend is shifting to more cases of RSV and the start of flu cases.

RSV is a common virus that causes mostly mild symptoms, similar to a cold, but for some children, RSV can be severe.

Children's Colorado says if your child is showing signs of labored breathing or can't stay hydrated you should take them to see a doctor.

To help avoid a difficult winter, healthcare officials are stressing the need for families to get their children up to date with vaccines.

For more information on respiratory infections in children, click here.

The post Children’s hospitals across the U.S. seeing uptick in respiratory viruses, including Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kids candy. Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News Reporter Alexa Belcastro spoke with Colorado Springs Police on what you should look out for this Halloween.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans

The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two victims who died after strong winds caused three kayaks to swamp at Lake Pueblo State Park. Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers found a body they were searching for using an underwater drone, not far from the kayaks submerged. According to Colorado The post Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50

MONDAY 10/24/22 2:25 p.m. The Pueblo Count Corner has identified the man driving the motorcycle as 44-year-old Jeremy Swope of Pueblo. SUNDAY 10/23/22 10:33 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado

Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

31 new citizens call Colorado home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than two dozen people, including several Fort Carson soldiers, became U.S. citizens today in Colorado Springs. It was a long-awaited celebration for the 31 people who received citizenship Friday at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c. And after serving our country for many years,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildland fire burning in southwest Colorado Springs, less than 1 acre

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire first reported near the Mt. Muscoco trailhead around 2 a.m. Saturday is reported to be less than one acre but in steep and rocky terrain, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Fire officials said a helicopter will help by dropping water on the flames. Firefighters began hiking The post Wildland fire burning in southwest Colorado Springs, less than 1 acre appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Balltoberfest helping to promote positive interaction between police and youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The second annual Balltoberfest charity event was held Saturday at Colorado Springs Scheels to help make a difference in the CSPD program, Play COS and create positivity in the community between youth and police. People donated sports balls to the CSPD patrol division to be given out to kids and The post Balltoberfest helping to promote positive interaction between police and youth appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy