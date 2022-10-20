Children’s hospitals across the U.S. seeing uptick in respiratory viruses, including Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado is seeing a surge of kids with respiratory viruses being admitted to the hospital.

Colorado is now one of 28 states where hospitals are reporting a significant increase in pediatric patients.

Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs told KRDO they first started to see an increase in the number of kids with respiratory viruses in late summer, which was months before its usual peak in the winter.

Officials say the uptick started when kids went back to school. There were more patients with respiratory viruses like rhinovirus and enterovirus. That trend is shifting to more cases of RSV and the start of flu cases.

RSV is a common virus that causes mostly mild symptoms, similar to a cold, but for some children, RSV can be severe.

Children's Colorado says if your child is showing signs of labored breathing or can't stay hydrated you should take them to see a doctor.

To help avoid a difficult winter, healthcare officials are stressing the need for families to get their children up to date with vaccines.

