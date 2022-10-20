Winter weather and hazardous driving conditions expected in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Due to expected winter weather and hazardous driving conditions in Yellowstone National Park over the next few days, visitors should anticipate temporary road closures and driving delays.

While closures can occur anywhere in the park, accumulations of snow are most likely to happen on the high mountain passes. In anticipation of hazardous driving conditions, the following roads will close on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.:

Tower Junction to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass)

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass). Old Faithful will remain open.

Plan for alternate travel routes should additional park roads close temporarily due to expected winter weather. Drive slowly and with caution.

Yellowstone is coordinating with Montana and Wyoming, and a 7-mile section of road between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Trailhead (known locally as the plug) will be plowed, if necessary, until the Old Gardiner Road is completed. This will ensure continued access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana.

Stay Informed. Road condition updates:

Visit Park Roads .

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

