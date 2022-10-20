ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condill wins Athlete of the Week

By Brice Bement
ARTHUR (WCIA) — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood Hammond volleyball player Charley Condill is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week.

The senior middle hitter is leading the Knights in several categories including kills with 237, kills per set, and hitting percentage, helping the Knights to a 23-4 record. The team has won 20 straight matches, including 18 sweeps. They are number 2 sectional seed in the Class 2A postseason beginning next week.

“Our teamwork and communication is really good and we all get along so that helps a lot. Like we’ve always had the talent, but this year is just way different because we have the leadership from our seniors and lots of experience too,” Charley Condill said.

Condill is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

