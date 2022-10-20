Illinois baseball and softball try out new indoor facilities

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois baseball is getting used to their new indoor facility. The Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center opened it’s doors to the team and media this week.

The 8 million dollar project has multiple batting cages and will have cameras to record practices and is just one of the many projects Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has pushed to complete, including a new indoor softball facility, that has the same amenities as baseball.

The 6 million dollar practice center is just one of the many facilities added including football, golf, basketball, soccer and soon a new wrestling training center. Besides a new place for their current athletes, it also helps draw in recruits.

“We can bring a prospect into this space and it is top of the line, high caliber,” Illinois softball head coach Tyra Perry said. “I believe we’re one of the top in the country. They may have seen indoor spaces at other schools, but those are the things that set us apart.”

“The best part about this is the number of players that are already using it,” Illinois baseball head coach Dan Hartleb said. “We officially got in here as a team on Monday and the number of guys that have already been in on their own outside of our normal workouts it’s been fun to watch.”

