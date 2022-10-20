ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illinois baseball and softball try out new indoor facilities

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLFYM_0iguc1F700

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois baseball is getting used to their new indoor facility. The Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center opened it’s doors to the team and media this week.

The 8 million dollar project has multiple batting cages and will have cameras to record practices and is just one of the many projects Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has pushed to complete, including a new indoor softball facility, that has the same amenities as baseball.

The 6 million dollar practice center is just one of the many facilities added including football, golf, basketball, soccer and soon a new wrestling training center. Besides a new place for their current athletes, it also helps draw in recruits.

“We can bring a prospect into this space and it is top of the line, high caliber,” Illinois softball head coach Tyra Perry said. “I believe we’re one of the top in the country. They may have seen indoor spaces at other schools, but those are the things that set us apart.”

“The best part about this is the number of players that are already using it,” Illinois baseball head coach Dan Hartleb said. “We officially got in here as a team on Monday and the number of guys that have already been in on their own outside of our normal workouts it’s been fun to watch.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini scrimmage ahead of season-opening exhibition with Quincy

WCIA — Before the next time Illinois football gets back on the gridiron, basketball season will be underway for Brad Underwood and his Fighting Illini. The Illini return to the State Farm Center for an exhibition game with Quincy on Friday. This season, Illinois opted for the one exhibition game with a D-II opponent and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Luke Goode out indefinitely with broken foot

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is out indefinitely after getting hurt in the team’s “secret scrimmage” against Kansas over the weekend. The wing will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken bone in his foot, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. “God has a plan for everything!!” Goode posted on his Twitter […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Fully-healthy Skyy Clark ready for college debut: 'He's a very gifted athlete'

CHAMPAIGN — One 22-second video in early August posted to the Illinois men’s basketball social media pages captured everything. There was the pull-up, effortless 3-pointer. Then came the steal and left-handed lay-up in transition. Skyy Clark delivered both plays. He looked healthy. The point guard flew down the floor after the steal inside the State Farm Center and finished confidently at the rim.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9 nominees

WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9: 1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior and Illinois commit Kaden Feagin returns a punt for a touchdown, breaking several tackles 2) Villa Grove quarterback Layne Rund airs it out to Brady Clodfelder for the 40-yard touchdown 3) Central A&M quarterback Drew Damery hits Hayden Sams […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

Illini jump to No. 17 in newest AP Poll

WCIA — Despite taking off Saturday for a bye week, Illinois (6-1) moved up in the newest AP Poll to No. 17. It’s only one spot higher than last week as the Illini passed Kansas State, who lost to TCU on Saturday. The only Big Ten teams they trail in the poll is No. 2 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

No. 3 Huskers too much for Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois hung tough, but No. 3 Nebraska got the best of the Illini at Huff Hall sweeping the match 3-0. Kennedy Collins led the way with four blocks, including a pair of big ones in the second set. Sophomore Raina Terry led the Illini with 13 kills in the match. The Illini […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Devon Witherspoon named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist

WCIA — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is one of 12 players from across the country named a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist on Monday. The annual award recognizes the top defensive back in the nation. DEVON WITHERSPOON | JIM THORPE AWARD SEMIFINALIST Named Midseason All-American by PFF (1st Team) and The Athletic (2nd Team) Highest graded […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Beautiful Lives Project plays basketball with EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Beautiful Lives Project has a mission to give people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in activities and events they may not have been able to before. Most recently they teamed up with Eastern Illinois University’s men’s basketball team to learn the fundamentals of the sport and get a behind-the-scenes […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Midseason All-American Chase Brown is just focused on beating Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is getting some national recognition. After beating Minnesota and becoming bowl eligible, the 6-1 Fighting Illini are getting noticed. Alex Palczewski, Johnny Newton, Quan Martin, Devon Witherspoon, Gabe Jacas and Chase Brown were all announced on either midseason All-American teams or watch lists this week. Illinois running back Chase Brown […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3 Champaign area men receive national wrestling honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Illinois Chapter inducted three Champaign area natives into its 2022 class. A banquet was held in Bloomington on Oct. 16 to honor the new class of inductees. Local honorees include Fred Kroner, Joe Summerville and Andy Warner. Kroner, a News Gazette sportswriter for over 34 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Condill wins Athlete of the Week

ARTHUR (WCIA) — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood Hammond volleyball player Charley Condill is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior middle hitter is leading the Knights in several categories including kills with 237, kills per set, and hitting percentage, helping the Knights to a 23-4 record. The team has won 20 straight matches, including 18 sweeps. […]
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall As Late 2-Point Conversion Fails, Trojans Finish Season Winning 4 Straight

The Salem Wildcats football season ended at 2-7 after their 2-point conversion with just over 20 seconds left in the game was tipped for an incompletion and they fell to visiting Charleston 14-13. Salem trailed until just under 5 minutes left in the game when they tied it up at 7 on a short touchdown run from Kason Sullens and PAT from Max Ambuehl. But Jeremiah Hayes took the very next play from scrimmage 62 yards to the house to make it 14-7. Salem was not done and drove the ball down again inside Sullens territory as he scored from a yard out to make it 14-13. Salem never hesitated and set up their 2-point conversion. Quarterback Sam Greene rolled out and tried to hit Noah Nix in the corner of the end zone, but the pass was deflected and the game was over. Salem had the ball inside the 10 in the game but couldn’t score and turned it over 2 times in the 3rd quarter which hurt their chances.
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Gov. Pritzker schedules campaign stop in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make a campaign stop in Urbana on Monday night. The American Federation of Teachers 20-day nationwide get-out-the-vote bus tour will stop at the Illini Union for an event to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm elections. Gov. Pritzker will be joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois […]
URBANA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy

Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball comes in at No. 23 in Preseason Poll

WCIA — Coming off a Big Ten championship, Illinois men’s basketball will go into the 2022-23 season ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP Poll released on Monday. The Illini ended last season ranked No. 19 following a Second Round loss to Houston in the NCAA Tournament. They had at least received votes in every […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy