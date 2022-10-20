Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO