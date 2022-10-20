ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click10.com

Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest

SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
PINECREST, FL
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An empty Miami-Dade County Commission seat has led to a runoff on the ballot this November. The race for District 6, a seat up for grabs because of term limits, and the retiring veteran of that seat, commissioner Rebeca Sosa. In the run-off to represent...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 94L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models Update

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 24, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 94L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 94L is a trough of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 23, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome State Sen. Annette Taddeo, State Senate candidates Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez, and Miami-Dade Commission candidate Jorge Fors. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily

Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

