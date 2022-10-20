Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor demands more oversight of Miami Seaquarium after fallout of USDA inspection report
MIAMI – More fallout after a new scathing USDA inspection report on the Miami Seaquarium, accusing staff of deliberately underfeeding dolphins, causing those dolphins to become aggressive with both trainers and members of the public. Now, Miami-Dade County is stepping up, saying more oversight is needed and is coming...
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO
Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
Cuban defector lands Soviet-era biplane on Everglades airstrip
MIAMI — A Cuban defector flew a Soviet-era biplane from the communist island on Friday and landed it safely at an isolated airstrip in the Everglades west of Miami, authorities said. The pilot radioed the control tower at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located in the Big Cypress...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
Click10.com
Large military hospital ship docks at Port Miami before upcoming humanitarian mission
MIAMI – A big sendoff from South Florida as military officers and crew members onboard one of the U.S. Navy’s largest hospital ships made a stop in Miami before leaving on their next humanitarian mission. The USNS Comfort docked at Port Miami Sunday morning to pick up supplies...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An empty Miami-Dade County Commission seat has led to a runoff on the ballot this November. The race for District 6, a seat up for grabs because of term limits, and the retiring veteran of that seat, commissioner Rebeca Sosa. In the run-off to represent...
Click10.com
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura after incident in North Miami Beach; WB Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found in Aventura suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in North Miami Beach, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 94L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models Update
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 24, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 94L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 94L is a trough of...
WATCH: Florida driver records waterspout while heading toward it
Two waterspouts were reported in the Fort Lauderdale area Friday.
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 23, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome State Sen. Annette Taddeo, State Senate candidates Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez, and Miami-Dade Commission candidate Jorge Fors. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
A new restaurant from the creators of NYC's Carbone will soon open at The Boca Raton. This week, the group announced the upcoming opening of Japanese Bocce Club, a new signature dining concept based on traditional Japanese cuisine.
cw34.com
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily
Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed
Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
Comments / 1