Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man ‘within minutes’ of fatal Denny Street shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers apprehended a man just minutes after responding to the scene of a fatal October shooting on the city’s northeast side. Officers apprehended 43-year-old Gerald Gray shortly after the Oct. 12 shooting death of 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police...
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and Meridian on Indy's near north side. Police don't know what motivated the violence, but they again urged everyone to resolve conflicts without weapons.
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The male victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street […]
Man shot multiple times, killed inside his northeast side apartment, police say
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court around 3 p.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead.
Indy police searching for missing 4-year-old, mother with her
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl. Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metro police, and was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler. Hadler is described by IMPD as a 4-year-old, 3’5″, 35-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
Teen sentenced to 64 years in deadly 2021 Anderson shooting spurred by pot deal
ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson teen who shot and killed another teen during a drug deal will serve decades in prison. On Friday, a judge sentenced De’Torio Fleming to 64 years for murder and attempted armed robbery with a sentence enhancement for use of a firearm. A jury had earlier found Fleming guilty in the […]
1 dead in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
WTHR
Suspect in custody after man murdered
43-year-old Gerald Gray of Indianapolis is accused of killing 47-year-old Anthony Myers, Sr.. This happened in early October near Washington Park and Denny Street.
WISH-TV
Indy man faces drug, gun charges following arrest near Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested for drug and gun possession after a state trooper spotted him going 100 mph on the interstate near Angola. Anthony Liner, 45, was arrested Saturday on charges including methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault
Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTS
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor announces Sgt. Eric Huxley faces two criminal charges for stomping on a homeindy.gov. An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing federal charges after being caught on bodycam stomping on a suspect's face while handcuffed.
2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to Indianapolis man facing drug charges in Steuben County
ANGOLA – State Troopers conducted a traffic stop late Saturday night on I-69 in Steuben County, which resulted in the arrest of the Indianapolis driver on multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. At approximately 10 p.m. Trooper Casey Davis reported having observed a 2019 Jeep passenger...
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon.
VIDEO: 2 shooting victims show up at east side gas station in less than 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot. The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart. The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station near 30th Street and Post Road. […]
Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
Detectives asking for public's help finding missing 4-year-old girl
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 4-year-old Gemma Hadler. Gemma is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Police said she was last seen...
