Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man ‘within minutes’ of fatal Denny Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers apprehended a man just minutes after responding to the scene of a fatal October shooting on the city’s northeast side. Officers apprehended 43-year-old Gerald Gray shortly after the Oct. 12 shooting death of 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The male victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy police searching for missing 4-year-old, mother with her

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl. Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metro police, and was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler. Hadler is described by IMPD as a 4-year-old, 3’5″, 35-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy man faces drug, gun charges following arrest near Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested for drug and gun possession after a state trooper spotted him going 100 mph on the interstate near Angola. Anthony Liner, 45, was arrested Saturday on charges including methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
ANGOLA, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault

Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
NEW CASTLE, IN

