Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
WCIA
Stone Creek Food Pantry to host annual Thanksgiving Big Give
Part of the ripple effect of the pandemic has been inflation. Everyone is feeling the rise in prices these days. Even for Food Pantries, things are more expensive. We are sweating every time we order to feed 200 families within our budget. Turkey prices this year are over 500% more than what we paid last year per bird. I know that families in our community are feeling the stretch to make ends meet. Several organizations in our community have banded together to make sure that families have a good Thanksgiving this year.
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9 nominees
WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9: 1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior and Illinois commit Kaden Feagin returns a punt for a touchdown, breaking several tackles 2) Villa Grove quarterback Layne Rund airs it out to Brady Clodfelder for the 40-yard touchdown 3) Central A&M quarterback Drew Damery hits Hayden Sams […]
Luke Goode out indefinitely with broken foot
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is out indefinitely after getting hurt in the team’s “secret scrimmage” against Kansas over the weekend. The wing will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken bone in his foot, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. “God has a plan for everything!!” Goode posted on his Twitter […]
Coles County under burn ban
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
Construction-related closures coming to Urbana road
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving through Urbana in the next few weeks may need to make changes to their route of travel if it involves Race Street. Starting Wednesday morning, the street will be closed intermittently over the following three weeks due to a construction project. The construction will be located between Windsor Road […]
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
Fundraiser started for 12-year-old shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An online fundraiser has been started to cover the medical expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign Wednesday night. Read the full fundraiser description below: Hi my name is LaShandra and I am the mother of my 12-year old son who was shot in the back of his […]
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
1 year later, Champaign ‘road rage’ shooting remains unsolved
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Exactly one year ago, a man was shot in the middle of the day on a busy street in Champaign. He’s still recovering, and his case is still unsolved. “Keep this at the top of our minds that this happened in our town. They haven’t caught anybody yet, so that bothers […]
Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
Urbana Fire responds to apartment fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters responded to a fire on Oakland Avenue Saturday midnight. The crew arrived on the scene at around 4 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment. Firefighters evacuated around 15 neighbors and put out the fire with an aggressive interior attack. Shayrea Netter, a neighbor, […]
Danville Police: Two hurt in weekend shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people hurt over the weekend. The first shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of May and Pries Streets. As officers arrived at that location in response to a shots-fired report, the 38-year-old victim arrived […]
No. 3 Huskers too much for Illini
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois hung tough, but No. 3 Nebraska got the best of the Illini at Huff Hall sweeping the match 3-0. Kennedy Collins led the way with four blocks, including a pair of big ones in the second set. Sophomore Raina Terry led the Illini with 13 kills in the match. The Illini […]
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
Illini scrimmage ahead of season-opening exhibition with Quincy
WCIA — Before the next time Illinois football gets back on the gridiron, basketball season will be underway for Brad Underwood and his Fighting Illini. The Illini return to the State Farm Center for an exhibition game with Quincy on Friday. This season, Illinois opted for the one exhibition game with a D-II opponent and […]
U of I Police give update on bike, scooter thefts
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department recently offered an update on the ongoing trend of bike and electric scooter thefts on campus and several tips to prevent theft. Officials said that between Aug. 1 and Oct. 12, the UIPD received 69 reports of stolen bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters – 50 conventional […]
Illini jump to No. 17 in newest AP Poll
WCIA — Despite taking off Saturday for a bye week, Illinois (6-1) moved up in the newest AP Poll to No. 17. It’s only one spot higher than last week as the Illini passed Kansas State, who lost to TCU on Saturday. The only Big Ten teams they trail in the poll is No. 2 […]
Piper City restaurant owner wonders how long they can stay in business
PIPER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)- Small-town businesses were hit hard during the pandemic and are hurting even more with inflation. Because of that and a rise in operating costs, the only restaurant in Piper City may close. The owner of Izz Azz, Randi Spiess, has tried everything to help, like turning off the ac and […]
Comments / 0