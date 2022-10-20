Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Hazmat hauler Grammer Logistics acquires niche 3PL
Hazardous materials hauler Grammer Logistics announced Monday it has acquired specialty 3PL Logistics Management Resources Inc. (LMR). Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based LMR provides managed transportation services in the chemicals and industrial gases industries. The 41-year-old 3PL specializes in bulk tank, truckload, drayage and...
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
Companies are losing the return to office battle because they refuse to see the office for what it is (empty)
Executives are pushing the benefits of in-person collaboration, but that's not getting workers back to the office. While more workers are in the office than they have been since the pandemic started, executives have yet to be successful in getting all of them back at their desks. That’s because bosses are marketing the office all wrong.
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
freightwaves.com
LTL industry unveils single standard for electronic bills of lading
For the first time in its 100-year history, the less-than-truckload industry has a standard format for electronically transmitting bills of lading (BOL). The new eBOL standard was announced Monday by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), an LTL advocacy group that oversees industry pricing and protocols. The single standard will, over time, replace the multitude of digital platforms that shippers, carriers and 3PLs have used over the years, according to NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council, the group that spearheaded the three-year effort.
freightwaves.com
Digital freight platform Convoy announces 2nd round of layoffs since June
Digital freight startup Convoy announced Monday that it is cutting more jobs, the tech giant’s second round of layoffs in the past year after slashing 7% of its workforce in June. However, the Seattle-based company declined to disclose the number of employees being terminated “out of respect for our...
Bank of America updates on return-to-office plans - memo
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) employees will have to work from office depending on their role and functional needs, with some of them needing to be in office for three days a week, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Unions Growing Stronger In Cannabis Industry With Curaleaf Dispensary Joining The Ranks
Employees at Curaleaf’s CURLF Edgewater, NJ., dispensary have voted to organize as members of United Food and Commercial Workers. The Curaleaf location in Edgewater originally served only medical marijuana patients, but now also serves the adult use market. Nationally, Curaleaf operates 134 local dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites across 22 states.
freightwaves.com
MSC acquiring international harbor towage provider
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. is acquiring international harbor towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei. MSC said in an announcement Sunday that, through its wholly owned subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl, it had agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of the towage operator from Rimorchiatori Riuniti and a fund managed by DWS’ infrastructure investment business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Target CEO Sees End to One Problem, Keeps Practice Customers Hate
Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the helm of the leading retailer for three more years. That new contract allows him to make the long-range moves the chain needs even if that means making some decisions that were painful in the short term.
freightwaves.com
For freight companies, this year’s peak will be weak
Peak season, an annual event in the freight industry, serves as the most important season in the calendar for many transportation firms. Depending on mode, peak season kicks off at different points on the calendar, mostly based around the role in the supply chain that a freight provider plays in ensuring that retail goods are on the shelves for the holidays.
freightwaves.com
AtoB lays off 30% of employees after massive funding round
Just months after raising $155 million in a Series B funding round, San Francisco-based AtoB has laid off 30% of its employees. “Today, we had to make the difficult decision to let a group of AtoB employees go in response to external economic headwinds and a broader restructuring we’ve undertaken to ensure the company delivers for our customers,” AtoB spokeswoman Elizabeth Ashford told SFGATE in a statement Tuesday. “The team members we said goodbye to today all made incredible contributions to the company, and their hard work has been instrumental to AtoB’s growth.”
