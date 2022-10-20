ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Prior to the Snap: Green Bay begins road trip after back-to-back losses

By Indiana Schilz
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To the surprise of many, the Green Bay Packers are 3-3 to start off the season, losing back-to-back games for the first time since November of 2018.

Although some fans are pessimistic about the start, the last time the Packers started a season off 3-3, Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl in 2010.

Now traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Commanders, the team is looking to get back in the saddle and return to their winning ways.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)
Location: FedEx Field, Landover Md.
Time: 12:00 CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -4.5, 41
Projected Weather: 60°, Overcast, Winds 7MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Washington: 20-15-1
Last game against Washington: 24-10 GB
Last game at FedEx Field: 17-31 WAS
Last 10 games against Washington: 7-3
Last 10 games at FedEx Field: 1-3 (1-5 @RFK)

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $68 Per Ticket
Cheapest 4 Tickets $71 Per Ticket
Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,834 Per Ticket
Most Expensive 4 Tickets $467 Per Ticket
Ticket Prices as of 10/20/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: TE Robert Tonyan (4REC, 63YDS, 1TD vs. WAS in 2021)
Washington Offense: WR Terry McLaurin (7REC, 122YDS, 1TD vs. GB in 2021)
Green Bay Defense: LB De’Vondre Campbell (14TKL, 2FF vs. WAS in 2021)
Washington Defense: DE Montez Sweat (3QBHits, 1FF vs. GB in 2021)

    Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) outruns New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan catches a touchdown pass in front of Washington Football Team’s Jamin Davis during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) jogs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
    Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Green Bay Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football team’s practice field training camp Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Washington Commanders’ Jonathan Allen (93) and Montez Sweat (90) celebrate after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush was sacked in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: OT David Bakhtiari (O), WR Christian Watson (O), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), LB Krys Barnes (IR), WR Randall Cobb (IR), DT Jonathan Ford (O), LB Jonathan Garvin (O), OG Jake Hanson (IR), RB Kylin Hill (PUP), OT Caleb Jones (O), OT Luke Tenuta (O)

Washington: QB Carson Wentz (IR), TE Logan Thomas (O), DE Chase Young (PUP), WR Dyami Brown (O), TE John Bates (Q), RB Jonathan Williams (Q), WR Jahan Dotson (O), OG Willie Beavers (Q), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (IR), DB Josh Drayden (Q), LB Milo Eifler (IR), LB Nate Gerry (Q), TE Curtis Hodges (IR), CB William Jackson III (O)

