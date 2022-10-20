Prior to the Snap: Green Bay begins road trip after back-to-back losses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To the surprise of many, the Green Bay Packers are 3-3 to start off the season, losing back-to-back games for the first time since November of 2018.
Although some fans are pessimistic about the start, the last time the Packers started a season off 3-3, Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl in 2010.
Now traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Commanders, the team is looking to get back in the saddle and return to their winning ways.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)
Location: FedEx Field, Landover Md.
Time: 12:00 CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -4.5, 41
Projected Weather: 60°, Overcast, Winds 7MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Washington: 20-15-1
Last game against Washington: 24-10 GB
Last game at FedEx Field: 17-31 WAS
Last 10 games against Washington: 7-3
Last 10 games at FedEx Field: 1-3 (1-5 @RFK)
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$68 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$71 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$1,834 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$467 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: TE Robert Tonyan (4REC, 63YDS, 1TD vs. WAS in 2021)
Washington Offense: WR Terry McLaurin (7REC, 122YDS, 1TD vs. GB in 2021)
Green Bay Defense: LB De’Vondre Campbell (14TKL, 2FF vs. WAS in 2021)
Washington Defense: DE Montez Sweat (3QBHits, 1FF vs. GB in 2021)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: OT David Bakhtiari (O), WR Christian Watson (O), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), LB Krys Barnes (IR), WR Randall Cobb (IR), DT Jonathan Ford (O), LB Jonathan Garvin (O), OG Jake Hanson (IR), RB Kylin Hill (PUP), OT Caleb Jones (O), OT Luke Tenuta (O)
Washington: QB Carson Wentz (IR), TE Logan Thomas (O), DE Chase Young (PUP), WR Dyami Brown (O), TE John Bates (Q), RB Jonathan Williams (Q), WR Jahan Dotson (O), OG Willie Beavers (Q), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (IR), DB Josh Drayden (Q), LB Milo Eifler (IR), LB Nate Gerry (Q), TE Curtis Hodges (IR), CB William Jackson III (O)
Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter
For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.
For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0