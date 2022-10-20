Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Las Margaritas shooting: Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident outside the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation. Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha Unified cybersecurity incident; staff, families notified
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed for FOX6 News that the district took certain portions of its network offline after it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month. Staff and families were notified of this incident on Sept. 25. District officials say they are working closely with an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 22nd and Center on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police are seeking the shooting in this incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 4 wounded near 34th and Wright, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating an incident in which four people were shot near 34th and Wright early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Officials say the shooting took place before 1 a.m. Police were in the area investigating a reckless vehicle complaint when they heard the shots being fired and went to help the victims.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 13th and Atkinson; 2 men injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital near 13th and Atkinson on Monday, Oct. 24. Police said the crash took place before 1 p.m. According to officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation; however, the driver fled....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested. Officials say police responded to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland fire investigation; 6 dead each had gunshot wound
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police said Monday, Oct. 24 that all six people – including four children – found dead after an apartment fire last week had been shot. One of the six, a man, appears to have shot himself. Police Chief Torin Misko said investigators found a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings at scene, police say
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side left six people – including a teen boy – wounded early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Milwaukee police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene near Fond du Lac and Hoyt. The six who were shot range in age from 17 to 36 and were taken to a hospital; they are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1-on-1 with new Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball
New Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball took office Monday, Oct. 24. She shared her plans and thoughts on addressing crime and other concerns with FOX6 News.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic homicide, victim's father 'can't believe she's gone'
MILWAUKEE - One month after a Milwaukee woman was killed near 48th and Chambers, Olivia Wright's father, Timothy Oliger, is keeping her memory alive. "This is just unbelievable," Oliger said as he flipped through the pages of his daughter's obituary. "I’m always waiting for a call from her." Wright...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, wounded in apparent argument: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Police said the 51-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer around 11:25 a.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim was shot in the leg and treated at a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland fire: Victims mourned, criminal investigation
HARTLAND, Wis. - In Hartland, six people were found dead after an apartment building fire Friday, Oct. 21. One day later, heartbroken neighbors and loved ones gathered in the neighborhood. Some left flowers, prayed the rosary or just drove by. It's a tragedy that is hard to understand. For Nicole...
Comments / 0