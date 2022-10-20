Read full article on original website
Obituary – Maxine Dodd
A graveside service for Maxine Dodd, age 81, of Como, Texas, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Como Cemetery with Rev. CJ Duffy officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Dodd passed on October 24, 2022, at Carriage House Manor. Maxine was bon on...
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
KLTV
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
KSLA
Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
KLTV
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
ssnewstelegram.com
Pryor is new Sulphur Springs Sr. Citizens Center Coordinator
The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center has new leadership with the recent hiring of coordinator Dawna Pryor. Pryor, a Dike resident, has extensive experience working with groups and coordinating special events. She worked 17 years for Kroger in the Mesquite/Balch Springs area. 'I love it here, it feels like I...
KTRE
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
The sheriff’s office realized halfway through the year that they would go over budget because of the gas prices. Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. Updated: 10 hours ago. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at...
Paris Junior College Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others
At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
easttexasradio.com
New Millionaire in Paris
Although there was no jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball, one person from Paris matched 5 numbers and won a million dollars. The winning ticket was purchased at the Tiger Mart at 3070 NE Loop 286.
Awe-Inspiring Sunsets from this 4bed/2ba Farmhouse on 46 Acres
With HIGH SPEED INTERNET (Fiber Optics), you’ll be able to work from home while sitting on the large back porch overlooking a private lake. Easy-to-clean luxury vinyl plank flooring gives off elegant vibes. The large kitchen boasts granite countertops, modern open shelving, stainless steel appliances & space for family cooking.
