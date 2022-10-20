Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County was apprehended, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jack Hillburn, 34, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Hillburn was apprehended in Henry County,...
ourquadcities.com
Police officer attacked, injured in East Moline
UPDATE: Police confirmed to Local 4 News that an East Moline officer was attacked and injured Monday night while conducting an investigation. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. The officer’s condition has not been released and neither has any information about the...
UPDATE: Details released in car arson case
UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos. EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
KWQC
State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday. A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task...
KCJJ
IC bar owner charged with serving himself and one other person while intoxicated
An Iowa City bar owner faces charges that he served himself and another person while both were already intoxicated. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to Pints on South Clinton Street just before 12:15pm on October 14th after the bar’s owner, identified as 52-year-old Douglas Meek on Eversull Lane, was reportedly found passed out inside. Arriving officers say they found Meek and another subject passed out and heavily intoxicated. Security video reportedly shows Meek and the other subject consuming shots and alcoholic seltzers which Meek later allegedly admitted to serving.
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 14-18
Nathanael D. Paul, 41, Bushnell, was charged with class 4 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting an officer. Rollie L. Sirasulolo, 54, St. Augustine, was charged with class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Jacob A. Smith, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 2 felony...
KCJJ
IC woman faces forgery charge after allegedly trying to deposit forged checks while facing previous forgery charges
An Iowa City woman faces a forgery charge after police say she tried to deposit forged checks while facing previous forgery charges. 46-year-old Latoya Coleman of South Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 10:00 Friday night. Iowa City Police allege that just after 12:30am on September 20th Coleman attempted to deposit checks into the drive-thru ATM at the GreenState Credit Union Iowa Avenue location. Coleman reportedly used an account that was not hers, and the checks were not issued to her nor did she have permission to use them.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with threatening former co worker
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after threatening a former co-worker earlier in the month. According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alan Joynes of Kansas Avenue previously worked at the Car-X location on Waterfront Drive. He went there the morning of October 7th, entered the auto-shop area and began threatening a former co-worker. Joynes allegedly called the victim vulgar names and threatened to assault them. He reportedly got within striking distance of the victim and lunged twice at them, placing them in fear.
ourquadcities.com
2 shot in Burlington
Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
KBUR
Two people injured in Burlington shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 22nd, at about 12:01 AM, police responded to the area of 9th and Locust Streets in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting taking place, including shell casings and blood. Shortly after, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center reported two gunshot victims, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, had checked into the emergency room.
walls102.com
One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead
OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Arraignment set for Bellevue man charged with fatally shooting estranged...
KBUR
Accused murderer makes first court appearance in Knox County
Galesburg, Ill- A man accused of murder made his first court appearance in Galesburg Friday, October 21st, following his arrest in Florida and extradition back to Illinois. According to Knox County States Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Asheem Afutu made his initial court appearance on Friday, on charges of Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The charges stem from the July 24th shooting death of Gregory Tucker on Grande Avenue in Galesburg.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Man shot to death overnight in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was shot to death overnight in Rock Island, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a call of a man being shot inside of a residence in the 1000 block of 14th street.
