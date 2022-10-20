An Iowa City woman faces a forgery charge after police say she tried to deposit forged checks while facing previous forgery charges. 46-year-old Latoya Coleman of South Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 10:00 Friday night. Iowa City Police allege that just after 12:30am on September 20th Coleman attempted to deposit checks into the drive-thru ATM at the GreenState Credit Union Iowa Avenue location. Coleman reportedly used an account that was not hers, and the checks were not issued to her nor did she have permission to use them.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO