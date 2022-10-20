Shakira Slips on Socks with Slides & Silky Pajamas in Heartbreaking ‘Montonía’ Video

Shakira brought a comfortable twist to break up style in her new music video, “Montonía,” with Ozuna.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer can be seen wearing silky pajamas in the clip, strolling through a grocery store and eating chips before her heart is shot out of her chest. The musician’s ensemble primarily features an open yellow robe, printed in swirling purple flowers over a low-cut tan tank top. Giving her outfit a tonal pop of color are Finney’s $660 Salinas trousers in a deep coral silk; though her style is currently sold out, a range of silky separates are available on the brand’s website. A set of oversized clear orange sunglasses completed her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, the “She Wolf” singer wore a pair of chunky green slides. The vibrant pair included thick soles, as well as wide toe straps. However, paired with them — emphasizing post-breakup comfort dressing — were gray socks, tapping into the hotly debated “socks with sandals” trend. Though the colors of each clashed, the message was clear that Shakira was in a heartbreak state within the clip, using relaxed aesthetics to make a visual point; it’s also proven a hit, with the video viewed over 17 million times since its Thursday morning release.

Shakira’s shoe style varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Waka Waka” singer opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. The musician can also be spotted in athletic sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

