Springville, UT

Police seeking help finding runaway teen from Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mya Mill. Police believe she is a runaway, and that she is still in the area of Tooele County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mya, police ask that...
TOOELE, UT
Woman arrested for attempted assault of a West Jordan police officer

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing the scene of a police investigation. Her attempt to flee resulted in the near assault of a West Jordan police officer. West Jordan Police received a call about a disorderly individual on Saturday....
WEST JORDAN, UT
Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
LEHI, UT
Three hikers rescued from Mount Olympus Saturday night

MURRAY, Utah — The Utah Department of Public Safety conducted a search and rescue operation on Mount Olympus Saturday to rescue three hikers. Ken Hansen, an officer with the Unified Police Department, says three 19-year-old males were hiking on Mount Olympus when they “got cliffed out.”. “They couldn’t...
MURRAY, UT
Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

