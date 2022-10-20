ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions

The Department of Defense has announced it will pay for service members to travel to get abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade . Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed this in a memo to Pentagon leadership on Thursday, which establishes additional privacy protections and looks to improve service members’ awareness of these resources.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision

Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony. Meanwhile, Donald...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans protest the Defense Department paying for abortion travel

The Pentagon’s updated policy on abortions for service members or family members has been condemned by Republicans and praised by Democrats. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the new guidance in a memo to Pentagon leaders on Thursday, which came months after the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Pentagon will cover travel and transportation expenses associated with abortions.
The Independent

The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states

Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling.In August, voters rejected a Republican-proposed state constitutional amendment that would gut protections for abortion care in Kansas, a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, and which anti-abortion activists anticipated would kickstart a nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade finally got what it wanted...
KANSAS STATE

