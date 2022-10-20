Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...

13 DAYS AGO