Related
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Fort Hood, Texas Servicemembers Will Be Allowed to Travel Out Of State For Abortions
The first day of early voting has begun here in Killeen, Texas. Election Day is not until Nov. 8th, however you have until Nov. 4th to cast your in-person ballot early. If you have voting questions, many can be answered here. Here's something you may not have known that is brewing up over at the Pentagon.
Idaho8.com
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department’s top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access “comply with international human rights and treaty obligations,” according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
Abortion bans create ‘insurmountable barriers’ for incarcerated women in US
The supreme court’s overturning of Roe will make reproductive healthcare in many prisons a lot worse than it already is, experts warn
Washington Examiner
Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions
The Department of Defense has announced it will pay for service members to travel to get abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade . Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed this in a memo to Pentagon leadership on Thursday, which establishes additional privacy protections and looks to improve service members’ awareness of these resources.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision
Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
CNBC
Millions at risk of losing health insurance if U.S. ends Covid public health emergency in January
When the public health emergency does end, HHS estimates up to 15 million people will be disenrolled from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. HHS will give the public 60 days notice before lifting the public health emergency, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said. The end of the public health...
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony. Meanwhile, Donald...
Washington Examiner
Republicans protest the Defense Department paying for abortion travel
The Pentagon’s updated policy on abortions for service members or family members has been condemned by Republicans and praised by Democrats. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the new guidance in a memo to Pentagon leaders on Thursday, which came months after the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Pentagon will cover travel and transportation expenses associated with abortions.
The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states
Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling.In August, voters rejected a Republican-proposed state constitutional amendment that would gut protections for abortion care in Kansas, a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, and which anti-abortion activists anticipated would kickstart a nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade finally got what it wanted...
The Left's Campaign to Politicize the Supreme Court | Opinion
After the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice, the politicization of our legal system will continue to get worse.
