Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
NBC San Diego
George Clooney Recalls His ‘Disaster' Proposal to Wife Amal
One fine day, George Clooney proposed to Amal Clooney — and it didn't go as planned. The "ER" actor recently recalled the moment he popped the question to wife Amal. But it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. As George put it in an Oct. 21 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "It was a disaster."
NBC San Diego
‘Black Adam' Tallies $67 Million in Domestic Debut, First Film Opening Since July to Top $50 Million
Warner Bros.' latest DC Extended Universe film "Black Adam" tallied $67 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. It is the first film since Disney and Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" to top $50 million during its debut. Premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and large format...
NBC San Diego
The Creepy True Story Behind ‘The Watcher' on Netflix
Sometimes, home is where the horror is. That's certainly the case on Netflix's "The Watcher," starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Broaddus, the new owners of a stately home in the New Jersey suburbs who can't believe their good fortune. Until the first letter arrives. Feeling...
Comments / 0