ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
NBC San Diego

George Clooney Recalls His ‘Disaster' Proposal to Wife Amal

One fine day, George Clooney proposed to Amal Clooney — and it didn't go as planned. The "ER" actor recently recalled the moment he popped the question to wife Amal. But it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. As George put it in an Oct. 21 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "It was a disaster."
NBC San Diego

The Creepy True Story Behind ‘The Watcher' on Netflix

Sometimes, home is where the horror is. That's certainly the case on Netflix's "The Watcher," starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Broaddus, the new owners of a stately home in the New Jersey suburbs who can't believe their good fortune. Until the first letter arrives. Feeling...
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy