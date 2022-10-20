Read full article on original website
Fargo man arrested on multiple charges after reported phone theft
FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a Fargo man early Monday morning after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. Officers responded to the 2800 block of 7th St. N. after a man reported that he arranged to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell to buy a stereo from him but when the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with the man’s phone.
Becker County Jury Convicts Man of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of Drugs
BECKER COUNTY (KDLM) – On October 20, 2022, following a day and a half jury trial, a Becker County jury returned a guilty verdict on Donald Crenshaw-Thomas for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case stems from a traffic stop on November 18,...
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
Two arrested after drug investigation
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a weeks-long drug investigation in multiple Minnesota counties. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation into potential drugs at a home in Wolverton back in August of 2022. Weeks later, on Oct. 18, authorities...
Wahpeton man seriously injured in rollover DUI motorcycle crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – One person remains seriously injured after a DUI rollover motorcycle crash six miles north of Wahpeton, N.D. Saturday evening around 6 PM. North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd St SE when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wahpeton, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the ditch, where the bike rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
CAIR: Authorities called on to investigate possible bias motive for vandalism at Muslim cemetery in Fargo
FARGO – The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for vandalism at a Muslim cemetery in Fargo. The incident at the Islamic Society Cemetery was reported to police on Friday. Pictures provided by CAIR show vandalism...
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
Fire crews and MN DNR aircraft support fight grass fire in Douglas County
BRANDON, Minn. (KFGO) – No one was injured Saturday when Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews spent several hours battling a grass fire, even requesting air support. DCSO received reports of a grass fire in the ditch south of Interstate 94 along County Road 7 NW and...
Havana man injured in rollover crash
HAVANA, N.D. (KFGO) – One man remains hospitalized after a rollover crash two miles north of Havana, N.D., yesterday around 11:25 AM. 48-year-old Marshall Thol of Havana was southbound on N.D. State Highway 32 at mile marker 4 when the SUV crossed the center line, crossing partially into the west ditch.
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Don Pablo’s in Detroit Lakes Reopens
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – After being closed for nearly 7 months, Don Pablo’s Family Mexican Restaurant reopened in the Washington Square Mall, Monday, Oct. 24. The restaurant had announced a temporary closure on April 3 citing staffing issues as they trained in new crew members at their Fergus Falls location.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
South, Sheyenne earn #1 seeds for 11A & 11AA playoffs
(KFGO/KNFL) The Class 11A and 11AA North Dakota playoff football pairings were released on Saturday. The ratings were determined by the Quality Results Formula (QRF). In Class 11A, Fargo South rose to the top seed after a 7-3 win on Friday night at Valley City. The Bruins are 6-3 and will host Dickinson on Friday night. Defending champion Jamestown is the #2 seed. All games on October 28.
‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district retired the old rebel logo, they are now auctioning off items that has some alumni frustrated. Some of the items include chairs and rugs, but championship trophies and banners are listed as well. “Those things, those memories,...
