ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothsay, MN

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Fargo man arrested on multiple charges after reported phone theft

FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a Fargo man early Monday morning after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. Officers responded to the 2800 block of 7th St. N. after a man reported that he arranged to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell to buy a stereo from him but when the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with the man’s phone.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County shooting under investigation

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested after drug investigation

ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a weeks-long drug investigation in multiple Minnesota counties. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation into potential drugs at a home in Wolverton back in August of 2022. Weeks later, on Oct. 18, authorities...
WOLVERTON, MN
740thefan.com

Wahpeton man seriously injured in rollover DUI motorcycle crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – One person remains seriously injured after a DUI rollover motorcycle crash six miles north of Wahpeton, N.D. Saturday evening around 6 PM. North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd St SE when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wahpeton, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the ditch, where the bike rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

Havana man injured in rollover crash

HAVANA, N.D. (KFGO) – One man remains hospitalized after a rollover crash two miles north of Havana, N.D., yesterday around 11:25 AM. 48-year-old Marshall Thol of Havana was southbound on N.D. State Highway 32 at mile marker 4 when the SUV crossed the center line, crossing partially into the west ditch.
HAVANA, ND
CBS Minnesota

Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
voiceofalexandria.com

Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning

(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Don Pablo’s in Detroit Lakes Reopens

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – After being closed for nearly 7 months, Don Pablo’s Family Mexican Restaurant reopened in the Washington Square Mall, Monday, Oct. 24. The restaurant had announced a temporary closure on April 3 citing staffing issues as they trained in new crew members at their Fergus Falls location.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
740thefan.com

South, Sheyenne earn #1 seeds for 11A & 11AA playoffs

(KFGO/KNFL) The Class 11A and 11AA North Dakota playoff football pairings were released on Saturday. The ratings were determined by the Quality Results Formula (QRF). In Class 11A, Fargo South rose to the top seed after a 7-3 win on Friday night at Valley City. The Bruins are 6-3 and will host Dickinson on Friday night. Defending champion Jamestown is the #2 seed. All games on October 28.
WEST FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy