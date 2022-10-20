Jon Moxley has been on a roll since winning the AEW World Championship for a third time at Grand Slam and he’s more motivated than ever to prove that he’s a fighting champion. Moxley showed up at Daily’s Place recently and cut a promo where he said that he came to Jacksonville to tell Tony Khan that he wants to pick up where he left off. The champion said if there’s anyone in AEW he hasn’t beaten yet he plans on finding them. He was then interrupted by Penta who challenged him to an AEW World Championship match.

