Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H
Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Shane McMahon Recently Contacted Him
Shane McMahon has been part of some big moments in WWE history, but his future with the company is currently unknown. Following the Royal Rumble premium live event back in January it was reported that Shane McMahon was quietly let go from WWE, and there’s no word on whether or not the new regime could be interested in bringing him back at some point.
Matt Hardy On Who Should Induct The Hardys Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
The Hardys have been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of their career they’ve managed to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the industry. It’s probably safe to say that The Hardys will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame someday, and during a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Matt said that he thinks Michael Hayes should be the ones to induct them.
Former WWE Star Reveals Idea They Pitched For WWE Return
Over the last few months WWE has brought back a number of former Superstars, but Chris Masters is someone who hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in quite some time. During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count show he noted that the desire to return to WWE is always there. However, after two runs with the company a third run with WWE isn’t something he’s spent a lot of time pushing for.
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet Criticizing CM Punk
CM Punk has been a hot topic in the wrestling world for weeks now ever since he and Ace Steel got into a physical altercation with The Young Bucks after the All Out pay-per-view. It’s been reported that Ace Steel has been released and that CM Punk isn’t expected to return to AEW as the company is in talks to buy out his contract.
Matt Hardy On Rob Van Dam Being Aggressive In The Ring
When WWE acquired WCW and ECW a number of new wrestlers ended up on the WWE roster such as Rob Van Dam. It didn’t take long for RVD to get noticed in WWE and he faced off against some interesting opponents during his time with the company. Matt Hardy...
Details On When The Rock’s Daughter Could Debut
The Rock was without a doubt one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time and now his daughter Simone Johnson is getting into the business. Simone has taken on the name Ava Raine and the wrestling world is waiting to see what she can do inside the squared circle.
AEW World Championship Match Announced For Dynamite
Jon Moxley has been on a roll since winning the AEW World Championship for a third time at Grand Slam and he’s more motivated than ever to prove that he’s a fighting champion. Moxley showed up at Daily’s Place recently and cut a promo where he said that he came to Jacksonville to tell Tony Khan that he wants to pick up where he left off. The champion said if there’s anyone in AEW he hasn’t beaten yet he plans on finding them. He was then interrupted by Penta who challenged him to an AEW World Championship match.
Backstage Talk On WWE Possibly Bringing Back CM Punk
Following the backstage altercation involving CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite at All Out it was recently reported that Ace Steel has been released from AEW. When it comes to CM Punk’s future it’s been reported that AEW is currently looking to buy out CM Punk’s contract, but a potential non-compete clause is holding things up.
Backstage News On If Tony Khan Is Siding With CM Punk Or The Elite
There’s no denying that the backstage drama in AEW has been a hot topic ever since the All Out pay-per-view aired last month. CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite were involved in a physical altercation which led to several names getting suspended, and Ace Steel eventually getting released.
Bray Wyatt Makes Cryptic Update To His Twitter Bio
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and fans had a lot of questions when it came to Wyatt’s future. A few weeks ago WWE started teasing his return and it finally happened at the Extreme Rules premium live event. The former Universal Champion is once again part...
Current WWE Star Didn’t Believe The Company Would Ever Sign Him
A lot of wrestlers dream about making it to WWE, and there’s no denying that it takes a lot of hard work to make it to the main roster. Damian Priest has been on the main roster for a while now and fans can see him on TV every week as a member of The Judgement Day.
AEW Tag Team Changes Name
It seems that there are a number of talents in the wrestling word right now who are undergoing name changes. For the last few years The Varsity Blonds have been working their way up the ranks in AEW, but it seems that they are The Varsity Blonds no longer. AEW...
Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s Internal WWE Status
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE a few weeks ago during the Extreme Rules premium live event, and he’s been one of the most talked about wrestling stars ever since. PWInsider is reporting that Bray Wyatt is currently listed as the top babyface on the SmackDown brand. It was noted that Drew McIntyre is listed right behind him as the number two babyface.
WWE Star Teases New Character
During the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event on Saturday night WWE aired a vignette which showed former RETRIBUTION member T-Bar burning his mask, which seemingly teased that he could be going back to using the Dominik Dijakovic name. T-Bar also removed all of his posts from Instagram and posted the following tweet:
Billy Gunn Reacts To Missing The DX 25th Anniversary Reunion On Raw
Billy Gunn is currently one of AEW’s most popular stars thanks to his alliance with The Acclaimed, but unfortunately Gunn was absent from the recent DX reunion during the season premiere episode of Raw. In the weeks leading up to the show fans were wondering if Billy Gunn might...
Former WWE Star Comments On John Cena Changing The Finish For Match Against Nexus At SummerSlam
When Nexus first debuted on the WWE main roster they were a force to be reckoned with and they quickly took over. The group proved that there’s strength in numbers and it seemed that nothing could stop their momentum. At SummerSlam in 2010, Nexus faced off against Team WWE...
Recent WWE Signee Was Reportedly In Talks With AEW
With all of names who have been returning to WWE over the last few months you never know who might show up next, and Cathy Kelley recently made her return to the broadcast team. Fightful Select is reporting that Cathy Kelley had conversations with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year....
