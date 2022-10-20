ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East is heading to the playoffs after besting Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY — East needed to defeat West Friday night to all but guarantee a playoff spot, and the Black Raiders did just that in a 62-14 win over the Wolverines. Ritchie had three first quarter touchdown passes to help his team get out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. He connected with Kelynn Jacobsen for the first two scores and found Dobbs for the third score.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside cruises to 21st consecutive win

YANKTON, S.D. – For the first time in 108 years, the Morningside Mustangs earned a win in Yankton, South Dakota Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs, who haven’t played in Yankton since 1921, defeated the second-year program at Mount Marty 77-0 at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton. The Mustangs scored...
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Stop sign: Hinton renders Lawton-Bronson's offense pointless 3-0

Hinton's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Lawton-Bronson 3-0 in Iowa girls volleyball on October 24.
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Noecker, Arens win state titles

KEARNEY, Neb. – Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won their respective races at the NSAA Cross Country Championships in Kearney Friday/. Noecker set a new state record with his time of 14:58.3 to win the Class C race. It was his fourth consecutive state cross country state championship. He is the first boy to achieve that mark.
KEARNEY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City sets heat record Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Sunday's high temperature in the Sioux City area broke a 123-year-old record. The unseasonably high temperature recorded Sunday, 87 degrees, broke the previous heat record, 83 degrees, set in 1899. The normal high temperature for Oct. 23 would be around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Miriam Enockson

Miriam Enockson of Sioux City will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Sunday, Oct. 30, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 4002 Teton Trace, Apt. 201, Sioux City, IA 51104. Miriam was born on Oct. 30, 1919, on the family farm near Akron, Iowa. Her children are Richard (Judy) of Dakota Dunes; and Ron of Burnsville, Minn. Miriam has three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million

It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By

Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
HILLS, MN
KELOLAND TV

62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
HARRISBURG, SD
News Channel Nebraska

One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover

STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation

SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Police investigating robbery at Check into Cash on Hamilton Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect after they say the Check Into Cash store at 1760 Hamilton Blvd. in Sioux City was robbed Monday morning, Oct. 24th. Police got to the store at 10 a.m., where they found two employees who said they were robbed by a man with a gun. The suspect, a male dressed in black and wearing a black gator-type mask, carrying a white garbage bag full of cash, has not been found.
SIOUX CITY, IA

