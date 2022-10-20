Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East is heading to the playoffs after besting Sioux City West
SIOUX CITY — East needed to defeat West Friday night to all but guarantee a playoff spot, and the Black Raiders did just that in a 62-14 win over the Wolverines. Ritchie had three first quarter touchdown passes to help his team get out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. He connected with Kelynn Jacobsen for the first two scores and found Dobbs for the third score.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUDNUP: Sioux Center steals playoff spot with 21-20 win over MOC-Floyd Valley
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Needing a win to get into the playoff Friday night, Sioux Center’s Connor Kamerman scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors ahead 21-20, which is where the score would finish as the Warriors downed MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night. Kamerman rushed...
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside cruises to 21st consecutive win
YANKTON, S.D. – For the first time in 108 years, the Morningside Mustangs earned a win in Yankton, South Dakota Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs, who haven’t played in Yankton since 1921, defeated the second-year program at Mount Marty 77-0 at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton. The Mustangs scored...
Sioux City Journal
Stop sign: Hinton renders Lawton-Bronson's offense pointless 3-0
Hinton's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Lawton-Bronson 3-0 in Iowa girls volleyball on October 24. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Noecker, Arens win state titles
KEARNEY, Neb. – Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won their respective races at the NSAA Cross Country Championships in Kearney Friday/. Noecker set a new state record with his time of 14:58.3 to win the Class C race. It was his fourth consecutive state cross country state championship. He is the first boy to achieve that mark.
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Remsen St. Mary’s vs Audubon football
Remsen St. Mary’s easily handled Audubon football on Friday night in Remsen. The Hawks scored 55 before halftime and the final score was 76-0 against the Wheelers.
Farmers help contain field fire in western Iowa
Local farmers helped fire crews and other authorities in knocking down a field fire in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday afternoon.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City sets heat record Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Sunday's high temperature in the Sioux City area broke a 123-year-old record. The unseasonably high temperature recorded Sunday, 87 degrees, broke the previous heat record, 83 degrees, set in 1899. The normal high temperature for Oct. 23 would be around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Sioux City Journal
Miriam Enockson
Miriam Enockson of Sioux City will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Sunday, Oct. 30, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 4002 Teton Trace, Apt. 201, Sioux City, IA 51104. Miriam was born on Oct. 30, 1919, on the family farm near Akron, Iowa. Her children are Richard (Judy) of Dakota Dunes; and Ron of Burnsville, Minn. Miriam has three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By
Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council approves resolution for West Eighth Street reconstruction project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the West Eighth Street reconstruction project, which runs from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street. The project includes new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, as well as new...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
nwestiowa.com
Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation
SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
siouxlandnews.com
Police investigating robbery at Check into Cash on Hamilton Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect after they say the Check Into Cash store at 1760 Hamilton Blvd. in Sioux City was robbed Monday morning, Oct. 24th. Police got to the store at 10 a.m., where they found two employees who said they were robbed by a man with a gun. The suspect, a male dressed in black and wearing a black gator-type mask, carrying a white garbage bag full of cash, has not been found.
Comments / 1