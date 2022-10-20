Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
WRDW-TV
Despite lower numbers, SafeHomes of Augusta continues to make a difference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen an increase in crime around the area, but the numbers for domestic violence are down. In 2022, Richmond County shows more than 10,000 reports of domestic violence. Columbia County has more than 500, and Aiken County has more than 1,600. We spoke with...
Former popular hotel in McDuffie County set to be demolished
The White Columns Inn in Thomson used to be a popular attraction for travelers near and far, but it’s set to become a new development in the coming weeks.
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices fall in Georgia, South Carolina over past week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have slightly decreased in the past week, following a national trend. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have decreased by 5 cents from last week’s average, declining to $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Augusta saw a...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Balfour Beatty collects millions in bonus checks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has uncovered the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon has been pocketing millions of your tax-payer dollars in bonus checks. Balfour Beatty has been collecting these payments for years, even as our I-TEAM exposed military families were living in unsafe homes...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
WRDW-TV
Alleged victim speaks out about fights at the Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
WRDW-TV
Episode two of Aerial Augusta: Augusta Canal
Meghan Eller and Christy Wanninger explain how a local bridal shop is giving back to the community.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools make strides in statewide ratings
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently released data for 2021-22 school year South Carolina report cards offers positive news for Edgefield County School District students and schools, the district said Monday. For the first time in over a decade, no schools in the district are rated as “below average” or “unsatisfactory”...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for deadly Washington Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to last week's deadly shooting on Washington Rd. According to the sheriff's office, just after 11:30 pm Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Washington Rd. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies found thirty-two-year-old Reginald Johnson with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRDW-TV
‘It’s the most important thing’: Early voters march to cast their votes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 50 people gathered at the corner of Telfair and 12th Street to march for abortion rights. The one mile walk ended at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building where a handful went in to cast their ballots on the first Saturday of early voting. The message...
Georgia lawn worker wearing leaf blower drowns after falling into pool
MARTINEZ, Ga. — A Georgia lawn worker fell into a residential pool and drowned while weighed down by equipment, authorities said. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Wednesday while working at a home in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, WDRW-TV reported.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
Athens group files complaint with Ga Board of Elections
Cshanyse Allen, president of Inner East Athens, says her group has filed a complaint with the state Elections Board, alleging collusion on the part of Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, and current Commissioners Jesse Houle and Melissa Link. At issue is Parker’s August resignation and an alleged plot to have current District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link run in a special election to fill the vacant seat in District 2. A special election has been scheduled for next March.
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
What Did Georgia Just Land in Chris Peal?
Six foot tall, long-arms, with elite top-end speed. Those are the baseline intangibles to play cornerback at the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart, they are essentially non-negotiables. If you look through the roster, you'll find plenty of football players that look an awful lot like ...
krcgtv.com
Georgia man arrested for going nearly 100mph over the speed limit
HOWELL COUNTY — In a twitter post Friday night, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a person was stopped for traveling more than two and a half times the speed limit. The post said it is believed to be a record speeding violation for the troop.
Comments / 0