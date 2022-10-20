ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, GA

WRDW-TV

Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gas prices fall in Georgia, South Carolina over past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have slightly decreased in the past week, following a national trend. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have decreased by 5 cents from last week’s average, declining to $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Augusta saw a...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Balfour Beatty collects millions in bonus checks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has uncovered the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon has been pocketing millions of your tax-payer dollars in bonus checks. Balfour Beatty has been collecting these payments for years, even as our I-TEAM exposed military families were living in unsafe homes...
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Alleged victim speaks out about fights at the Youth Challenge Academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools make strides in statewide ratings

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently released data for 2021-22 school year South Carolina report cards offers positive news for Edgefield County School District students and schools, the district said Monday. For the first time in over a decade, no schools in the district are rated as “below average” or “unsatisfactory”...
JOHNSTON, SC
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for deadly Washington Rd. shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to last week's deadly shooting on Washington Rd. According to the sheriff's office, just after 11:30 pm Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Washington Rd. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies found thirty-two-year-old Reginald Johnson with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WGAU

Athens group files complaint with Ga Board of Elections

Cshanyse Allen, president of Inner East Athens, says her group has filed a complaint with the state Elections Board, alleging collusion on the part of Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, and current Commissioners Jesse Houle and Melissa Link. At issue is Parker’s August resignation and an alleged plot to have current District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link run in a special election to fill the vacant seat in District 2. A special election has been scheduled for next March.
ATHENS, GA
wgac.com

Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County

One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

What Did Georgia Just Land in Chris Peal?

Six foot tall, long-arms, with elite top-end speed.  Those are the baseline intangibles to play cornerback at the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart, they are essentially non-negotiables. If you look through the roster, you'll find plenty of football players that look an awful lot like ...
ATHENS, GA

