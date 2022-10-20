Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Related
Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?
At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
J.C. Jackson Injury: Reported Diagnosis Of Chargers Cornerback
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson did not get off to the start he was hoping in the 2022 campaign, and it seems it could end on an even harsher note. Jackson went to the ground with what appeared to be a devastating non-contact leg injury during Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field in an air cast and did not return, surrounded by teammates as he exited the field.
Betting Public Victim To Patriots’ Monday Night Stinker Vs. Bears
New England Patriots fans didn’t have much to cheer about Monday night, but it’s the betting public who may be feeling the effects of the “Monday Night Football” matchup for awhile. The Chicago Bears traveled to Foxboro for a Week 7 matchup with the Patriots and...
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Jarring Loss To Bears
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Bears entered Gillette Stadium on Monday as 8.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. They left town with a convincing 33-14 victory. Quarterback Justin Fields put together a career night for Chicago, which racked up 390 yards of total offense against New England. Fields racked up 179 yards and a touchdown with one pick through the air while adding 82 yards and a score on 14 carries. Chicago went 11-for-18 on third downs, including a handful of huge gains.
NFL Reportedly Investigating Refs Who Sought Mike Evans’ Autograph
Two NFL referees could be in some hot water after a video surfaced of them allegedly asking Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph. The incident happened after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the NFL is reportedly investigating video captured by Sheena Quick of 1340 AM Fox Sports, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter can be seen calling out Evans in the tunnel and asking the Pro Bowl receiver to sign something. Lamberth is in his 21st season and Sutter is in his fourth.
Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start Rest of Season
The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan for backup Sam Ehlinger, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news will come as a shocker for most. Ryan has struggled in his first season with the Colts, leading the league in interceptions with nine through seven games. Still, this never felt like an option based on Ryan’s hefty contract. Head coach Frank Reich mentioned a right shoulder injury to Ryan but stated that he would have made this decision regardless. It’ll be the start of the Sam Ehlinger era for the Colts as he will make his first-career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
What Bears Coach Told Team Following Shocking Win Vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears walked into Foxboro and punched the New England Patriots in the mouth Monday night. Whether it be winning the turnover battle (+3), keeping a stranglehold on time of possession (37:14), displaying offensive dominance on third down (11-of-18) or just flat out showing more urgency than their opponent, Monday night’s victory will likely be viewed as a building block for the Bears as they attempt to string together some wins moving forward. The Bears had a plan heading into their matchup with the Patriots and they stuck to it.
Jakobi Meyers Sounds Off Against ‘Treatment’ Of Mac Jones In QB’s Return
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers did not expect Mac Jones to be pulled from Monday night’s New England Patriots game as quickly as he was. Speaking with reporters after the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, Meyers was asked whether he was surprised to see rookie Bailey Zappe replace Jones at quarterback early in the second quarter.
Bailey Zappe Takes Over For Mac Jones, Quickly Throws Touchdown Pass
FOXBORO, Mass. — It looks like “Zappe Fever” is alive and well. Bailey Zappe started as the backup to Mac Jones, who returned after missing three weeks due to a high ankle sprain, against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but after Jones struggled early on, the Patriots went back to Zappe. And the rookie didn’t disappoint.
Browns TE David Njoku To Miss 2-5 Weeks
The Cleveland Browns will be without their talented tight end for at least the next few weeks. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, David Njoku will be out for 2-5 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Njoku is having a career year where he was on pace to...
Bailey Zappe Replaces Mac Jones Vs. Bears, Immediately Impresses
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones lasted just over a quarter in his return to the Patriots’ lineup. Jones started at quarterback Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe after throwing an ugly interception to end New England’s third offensive possession.
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Will Start Monday Night Vs. Bears
After a day’s worth of vague, eyebrow-raising reports about the New England Patriots’ quarterback plan, we now have confirmation. Mac Jones will start for the Patriots against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer definitively reported three hours before kickoff. Rookie Bailey Zappe will...
Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears
The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Bourne...
What Mac Jones Reportedly ‘Proved’ To Patriots Coaches To Return
FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears the New England Patriots coaching staff had a checklist for second-year quarterback Mac Jones to return to play. And according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Jones checked off one of the most important boxes this week as the Patriots host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0