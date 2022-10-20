ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
Police investigating possible homicide in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officers are investigating a possible homicide Monday night. Police officials said the incident was reported at the 100 block of CR Croom. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries around 6:26 p.m. No other details were provided. This...
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
City to host Halloween carnivals at various El Paso recreation centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents can take their little monsters, zombies and princesses to a nearby recreation center to celebrate Halloween this year. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. “Our staff is getting ready planning safe and fun Halloween...
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
Red Lobster offering free shrimp meal for Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is just around the corner and Red Lobster is offering a free shrimp meal to veterans and active military members. To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering them a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
