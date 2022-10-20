Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
Police investigating possible homicide in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officers are investigating a possible homicide Monday night. Police officials said the incident was reported at the 100 block of CR Croom. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries around 6:26 p.m. No other details were provided. This...
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
Some migrants involved in the Sheppard brothers shooting released from ICE custody
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Eight Mexican migrants in connection to the shooting involving twin brothers in Hudspeth County were released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The migrants were in ICE custody for about four weeks. The incident happened on Sept. 27 when 60-year-old brothers Michael and...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspects breaking into Upper Valley businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen was arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses in the Upper Valley. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez on Sunday. Officials said Perez smashed the front door glass and damaged the cash register of Arcoiris Bakery near Mesa Street...
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
Barrio Azteca gunmen who committed consulate murders in Juarez sentenced to life in prison
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison on Monday. On Feb. 3, Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz,...
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
El Paso Animal Services needs more veterinarians to help with spay, neuter surgeries
El Paso Animal Services is in need of full-time veterinarians. The Marketing and Public Engagement Manager at animal services, Michele Anderson said they went from having 4 full-time doctors to having zero vets for almost a year. "We are supposed to have four veterinarians on staff but like I said,...
YWCA El Paso del Norte Region hosts annual 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday. The event will take place at Southwest University Park at 5:30 p.m. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes supports YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living...
City to host Halloween carnivals at various El Paso recreation centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents can take their little monsters, zombies and princesses to a nearby recreation center to celebrate Halloween this year. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. “Our staff is getting ready planning safe and fun Halloween...
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
One person taken to hospital with serious injuries near Santa Teresa
Sunland Park — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Doña Ana County Fire, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Sunday on mile marker 6 near Pete Domeinci. According to the Sunland Fire Department, several agencies responded to a gunshot victim in the Pete...
UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
Red Lobster offering free shrimp meal for Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is just around the corner and Red Lobster is offering a free shrimp meal to veterans and active military members. To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering them a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
