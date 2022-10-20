Read full article on original website
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion in West Virginia with 100 rooms and a dodgy past, is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16M
A Boston biotech company was paid over $16 million in Missouri for its work operating a little-used COVID testing program that only 25 school districts opted into. Ginkgo Bioworks was originally contracted by the state last year to operate a screening COVID testing program backed by nearly $185 million in federal funds. The program had been slow to get off the ground and launched the day many students returned to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
California baker wins case over same-sex wedding cake
(The Hill) — A California state judge on Friday handed a victory to a bakery owner who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, citing religious objections. Kern County Superior Court Judge J. Eric Bradshaw ruled that California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment failed to show Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller violated the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act by intentionally discriminating against the couple.
STL County ‘Meet The Judges’ Forum takes place in Kirkwood Monday evening
St. Louis County voters can attend a Meet the Judges Forum Monday ahead of the November 8 election.
My Favorite Scrubs steps outside for kids’ Trunk-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 28
ST. LOUIS – My Favorite Scrubs steps outside the store for a kids’ trunk-or-treat on Friday, October 28. The shop in St. Charles, Missouri offers colorful and functional uniforms for health-care workers. The owners will also offer a safe one-stop-shop for children to get Halloween candy without having to cross streets after sunset.
East STL track and field coach honored Monday, Oct. 24
An East St. Louis high school coach will be honored Monday morning.
Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing
JAY, Okla. – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60.
Brush fires cause traffic delays on EB 44 at Antire
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There are three brush fires on the side of the road in west St. Louis County on eastbound I-44 near Antire that are causing delays. Firefighters are on the scene. The fires started at about 7:45 a.m. Metro West Fire Department said they’re using a trailhead just south of the […]
Numerous fire agencies respond to brush fires in west St. Louis County
Firefighters from more than a dozen agencies responded to west St. Louis County to combat a series of brush fires along Highway 141 near Interstate 44.
Here Comes the Son: Meteorologist gives birth to beautiful boy
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers gave birth to her second child—a boy—late Friday morning. Hudson James entered this world at 10:28 a.m., as delightful a sunbeam as that day’s returning warm weather. Baby Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth,...
Police charge 17 year-old with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
(NEXSTAR) – A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week. Tyler Roenz, 17, was also charged with tampering with evidence “in the death and disappearance of...
