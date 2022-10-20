ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion in West Virginia with 100 rooms and a dodgy past, is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16M

A Boston biotech company was paid over $16 million in Missouri for its work operating a little-used COVID testing program that only 25 school districts opted into. Ginkgo Bioworks was originally contracted by the state last year to operate a screening COVID testing program backed by nearly $185 million in federal funds. The program had been slow to get off the ground and launched the day many students returned to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
MISSOURI STATE
California baker wins case over same-sex wedding cake

(The Hill) — A California state judge on Friday handed a victory to a bakery owner who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, citing religious objections. Kern County Superior Court Judge J. Eric Bradshaw ruled that California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment failed to show Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller violated the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act by intentionally discriminating against the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brush fires cause traffic delays on EB 44 at Antire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There are three brush fires on the side of the road in west St. Louis County on eastbound I-44 near Antire that are causing delays. Firefighters are on the scene. The fires started at about 7:45 a.m. Metro West Fire Department said they’re using a trailhead just south of the […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
