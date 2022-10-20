Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Joy The Duck returns
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You may remember a giant yellow rubber duck floating in Belfast Harbor last summer. Take a look because it appears Joy the Duck has returned, or perhaps a relative that’s flown into town. Photos show that there’s a new addition to the beaked buoy this...
Horror Movies That Were Filmed In The Bangor Area
Looking for some spooky movies that hit close to home? Here's a list of freaky flicks filmed in Bangor and surrounding areas. Maine is the perfect setting for spooky movies. Old creepy dilapidated buildings, dark desolate back roads, and downtown historic architecture makes for perfect backdrops. It should come as no surprise that all these movies are Stephen King adaptations. Matter of fact, many of these films were actually filmed in various locations around Bangor. Here's our list of five movies filmed in the Bangor area.
wabi.tv
Virtual auction benefiting Freedom restoration project
FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) - What do these items have in common: a waterfront getaway in Bar Harbor, books autographed by The Lost Kitchen’s Erin French, and a collectable stamp?. They’re all up for bidding in a virtual auction. The annual fundraiser benefiting the Freedom Community Historical Society started...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
wabi.tv
Annual Black Bear 5k kicks off Sunday
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was the day for the annual Black Bear 5k!. Hundreds of runners and walkers alike kicked off the run at the Harold Alfond Sports Stadium at the University of Maine. This year, over one hundred nursing students signed up to take part. There were plenty...
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
wabi.tv
Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town. College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced. They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall...
wabi.tv
Bangor Humane Society, Quirk Subaru celebrate “Make a Dog’s Day”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to adopt a pet, the Bangor Humane Society has something special just for you. The local animal shelter teamed up with Quirk Subaru for their annual adoption discount event and “fill-the-forester” supply drive. Saturday was also National Make a Dog’s...
wabi.tv
$10,000 raised for Pine Tree camp at Flutie 5K for Autism
ROME, Maine (WABI) - The Flutie 5K for Autism made its way to Pine Tree camp Saturday. The camp works to provide a space for children and adults with special needs to experience the outdoors without barriers in every season. Money raised from the day will go towards ensuring that...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
YouTuber Travels 640 Miles To Visit The Duck of Justice at the Bangor, Maine Police Department
To say that Steven Myat from Maryland likes ducks would be a big understatement. He has a self-proclaimed obsession with ducks. Such an obsession that he took a trip to Maine from Maryland to see the world-famous Duck of Justice at the Bangor Police Department and filmed his entire journey to post on YouTube.
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
wabi.tv
New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
WPFO
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
wabi.tv
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
wabi.tv
Inferno Hockey kicks off season with Family & Friends skate
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Hockey Season is upon us and it may be difficult to find a team more excited for the year than the Maine Inferno. On Sunday they held their kickoff event to usher in the new season. Inviting friends and family to come skate along it was...
Comments / 0