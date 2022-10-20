Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Fox Pairs a Plunging, See-Through Bodysuit With Her Blood-Dripping Manicure
Megan Fox is celebrating fall with a look straight out of the early aughts. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the star posted a series of images on her Instagram, modeling her take on cozy-season accessories by way of a furry red bucket hat from BFFs & Babes. The 36-year-old actor styled the design with an all-black outfit consisting of drawstring nylon pants and an underwire bustier top, as well as layered silver necklaces and rings.
After 15 Years, Rodan+Fields Is Venturing Into Hair Care
Rodan+Fields has been shaking up the skin-care industry for the last 15 years, but on Oct. 21, the brand announced it's moving into hair care. This expansion into an entirely new beauty category comes after two years of research and formulation and was a collaborative effort between founders Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields, as well as celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager.
The 75 Soft Challenge Is the 75 Hard Challenge's Younger, Nicer Cousin
The 75 Hard challenge took social media by storm in 2021. From TikTok creators to Instagram influencers, many people followed this tough challenge that was said to help you "take complete control of your life." The challenge, which lasts for 75 days, is a mental and physical feat that was created by Andy Frisella from the "Real AF" podcast.
The Rise of the "Ponytail Lift," the Latest Plastic-Surgery Trend
A "ponytail lift," otherwise known as a ponytail facelift, is a type of plastic-surgery procedure. The cosmetic surgery provides lift to the midface. A plastic surgeon breaks down how it differs from a traditional facelift, the downtime, and more common questions. The destigmatization of plastic surgery has been a slow...
“Midnights” Is Dripping With Sagittarian Energy, and It's Only Fitting
Located at the center of the Milky Way, the constellation Sagittarius is the protector of the galaxy and life as we know it. Represented by the Archer, it points the arrow it's armed with at the heart of the Scorpion (the constellation Scorpio). The cosmic position of Sagittarius is quite literal, being the only one of the 12 zodiac signs armed with a weapon to protect all living beings. The same could be said about Taylor Swift, who's a Sagittarius. Instead of a bow and arrow, she opts for a pen to write off her enemies. After all, as the old adage goes: "The pen is mightier than the sword." Swift offers us her words as a source of both armor and solace, allowing us to feel empowered and to feel seen.
I Tried "Siren Lips," and I've Never Felt Sexier
I'm a sucker for a TikTok beauty trend. Whether it's trying the viral "jaw bra" or passport-photo makeup, I'm constantly scrolling to find the latest and greatest beauty hacks. By now, you've probably heard of the TikTok-viral makeup trend "siren eyes," which is essentially a way of changing the shape...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0