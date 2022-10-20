NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hopefully none of your Halloween decorations blew away in today's 40 mph wind gusts!Tomorrow is another windy day, but it also features storms, some of which may even be severe.All of North Texas is at least a marginal risk of severe weather, and locations along and east of the I-35 corridor have been upgraded to a slight risk.Light to moderate rain showers will move up from the south after midnight, and the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn will pour even more moisture into the atmosphere.The kids will want the rain gear at the bus stop, and you...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO