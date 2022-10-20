Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain moves out, crisp fall feel holds strong
Beautiful liquid gold fell from the sky today. The highest totals fell in south central into eastern Kansas. Our communities just to the west of I-135 were able to tap into a little moisture as well. Radar estimated rainfall totals are anywhere between a quarter of an inch to over an inch for many in the Wichita Metro area. Western Kansas completely missed out.
KSN.com
Rain and a few rumbles to start the week
A front is currently tracking through the region. It will not be as windy today, but there will still a breeze as the front moves through. As the winds shift, there will be a cooler change to start the new week. We saw highs in the 80s this past weekend, and we will fall into the 50s today.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme wind, high fire danger, rain & storm chances
We will see a slight uptick in moisture in central and eastern Kansas this afternoon. As the front swings through, it will help a few isolated showers and storms get going after 5 PM.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong winds cause fire danger, storms possible tonight
Fire weather has been the main concern today as dry and windy conditions make for the ideal environment for sparks to spread. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for almost the entire KSN viewing area until 9 PM this evening. Winds have been the main reason for most of our...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot and windy weekend, high fire danger, rain in sight
Saturday sunshine allows us to heat up quickly. Temperatures turn downright hot again by the afternoon. We will all push into the 80s and a few spots will even climb over 90 degrees. A few of our communities could actually break daily high records this afternoon. Winds remain elevated on...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to severe storm threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hopefully none of your Halloween decorations blew away in today's 40 mph wind gusts!Tomorrow is another windy day, but it also features storms, some of which may even be severe.All of North Texas is at least a marginal risk of severe weather, and locations along and east of the I-35 corridor have been upgraded to a slight risk.Light to moderate rain showers will move up from the south after midnight, and the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn will pour even more moisture into the atmosphere.The kids will want the rain gear at the bus stop, and you...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger, storm chances tomorrow evening
Our next cold front is looming off to the northwest this evening. Expect warm and wind conditions across the state on Sunday before it arrives. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s for most across the region. The day will start mostly sunny, but cloud cover will gradually increase in the afternoon. Winds will be much strong tomorrow than they were today.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme weekend fire threat, storm system approaching
Winds are on the uptick and will strengthen over the weekend as a low pressure system moving into the Northern High Plains deepens. The attendant cold front will eventually track through late in the weekend and early next week, giving us a shot for storms and rain. Before that happens,...
sweetwaternow.com
First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight
CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
COLORADO FORECAST: Storm could bring up to 24 inches of snow, 55 MPH winds, and steep temp drop
The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, high winds, and steep temperature drops in Colorado over the weekend, ahead of a powerful storm system that is likely to deliver the first significant snowfall of the season. The storm system is forecasted to travel along the Continental Divide region...
KTVL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
WLWT 5
Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
Winter weather outlook: What to expect in Tampa Bay
An earlier-than-usual cold front sent temperatures plummeting all around the Tampa Bay area this week, and left a lot of people wondering if it was a sign of what's to come in the winter months.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
