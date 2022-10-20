ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain moves out, crisp fall feel holds strong

Beautiful liquid gold fell from the sky today. The highest totals fell in south central into eastern Kansas. Our communities just to the west of I-135 were able to tap into a little moisture as well. Radar estimated rainfall totals are anywhere between a quarter of an inch to over an inch for many in the Wichita Metro area. Western Kansas completely missed out.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Rain and a few rumbles to start the week

A front is currently tracking through the region. It will not be as windy today, but there will still a breeze as the front moves through. As the winds shift, there will be a cooler change to start the new week. We saw highs in the 80s this past weekend, and we will fall into the 50s today.
WICHITA, KS
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to severe storm threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hopefully none of your Halloween decorations blew away in today's 40 mph wind gusts!Tomorrow is another windy day, but it also features storms, some of which may even be severe.All of North Texas is at least a marginal risk of severe weather, and locations along and east of the I-35 corridor have been upgraded to a slight risk.Light to moderate rain showers will move up from the south after midnight, and the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn will pour even more moisture into the atmosphere.The kids will want the rain gear at the bus stop, and you...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger, storm chances tomorrow evening

Our next cold front is looming off to the northwest this evening. Expect warm and wind conditions across the state on Sunday before it arrives. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s for most across the region. The day will start mostly sunny, but cloud cover will gradually increase in the afternoon. Winds will be much strong tomorrow than they were today.
KANSAS STATE
sweetwaternow.com

First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight

CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
WYOMING STATE
KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
WLWT 5

Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE

