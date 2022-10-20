New Texas GOP-Backed Voting Law Disproportionately Impacts Communities of Color, the Language Challenged, and the Disabled

With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO