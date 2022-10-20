TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain ends this evening, and turning colder tonight. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 by sunrise Tuesday morning. Rain will likely be out of the area by 6pm at the latest for all of northeast KS. Remember if you’re out driving, make sure your headlights are on especially if it’s raining so other drivers can see you.

KANSAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO