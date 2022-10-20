Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. The election will mean some new faces for the...
136 Kansas birthing facilities, midwives honored for dedication to newborns
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 136 Kansas birthing facilities and midwives have been honored for their dedication to newborns. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that in partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance, it has presented the third annual recognition program for hospitals, facilities and midwives who provide screening services for newborns.
Officials fight two wildfires as danger remains high in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are fighting two wildfires in Kansas as fire danger remains high throughout the state. The Kansas Forest Service says multiple local officials contacted it and Ag Air Service, Inc., Tanker 95 for help to fight wildfires on Sunday, Oct. 23. KFS indicated that T-95 completed...
Law enforcement to collect unused medications for Drug Take Back Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Any of your unused medications can be collected by law enforcement officers for safe disposal on Saturday, October 29. Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office says that multiple locations will host collection events on Saturday to properly dispose leftover medications and prevent misuse, whether it be intentional or accidental.
K-State’s PEAK program looks to change culture of care homes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The PEAK program is a Medicaid paid-for performance program that the K-State Center of Aging has partnered with the Kansas Department of Age and Disability Services to provide to nursing homes across Kansas. Laci Cornelson, the PEAK program coordinator, said this program really benefits the quality...
Monday evening forecast: Rain ends this evening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain ends this evening, and turning colder tonight. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 by sunrise Tuesday morning. Rain will likely be out of the area by 6pm at the latest for all of northeast KS. Remember if you’re out driving, make sure your headlights are on especially if it’s raining so other drivers can see you.
