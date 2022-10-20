ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

One in custody for South Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wanted shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous arrested in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wanted shooting suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested after he was found in Emporia. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Crimestoppers line received a tip that Logan Casteel, a recent shooting suspect, had been seen at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man and his scooter were hit by a truck and dragged for a short time he also became the victim of a scooter theft. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Teen taken into custody after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. The election will mean some new faces for the...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
BROWN COUNTY, KS

