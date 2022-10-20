Read full article on original website
WIBW
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
WIBW
Wanted shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous arrested in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wanted shooting suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested after he was found in Emporia. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Crimestoppers line received a tip that Logan Casteel, a recent shooting suspect, had been seen at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3.
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
WIBW
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
WIBW
Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man and his scooter were hit by a truck and dragged for a short time he also became the victim of a scooter theft. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
WIBW
JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
WIBW
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
WIBW
Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
WIBW
Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. The election will mean some new faces for the...
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
WIBW
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
