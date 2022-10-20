Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
New skilled nursing facility opens at Veterans’ Home of Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — On Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of a new skilled nursing facility built on the grounds of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. The construction of the facility took just over two years, according to a Monday press release...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Strickland; Bell; Hunt
Jason Ronald Strickland, 49, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on October 20, 2022. Jason was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on December 13, 1972. Jason had a passion for cooking, Georgia Bulldog football, the mountains, and studying the Holy Bible. He recently had the opportunity to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail, starting at the southern end in Georgia. Jason was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Sheridan Media
Column: Use of Port-A-Potty Ad Helped Make Biggest Wyoming Political Upset
A port-a-potty. In a Wyoming rancher’s pasture? Really?. Here during the final days of this year’s election season, it is appropriate to recall once again one of the great political campaigns in the Cowboy State. Possibly the biggest campaign idea helping lead to the biggest political upset in...
oilcity.news
Wyoming DEQ awarded for reclamation work at Hanna school, track and football field site
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Abandoned Mine Land Division was recognized during the Oct. 17 National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs conference for reclamation work at Hanna Elementary School and the adjacent high school track and football field. The school, track and football...
Wyoming Rental Program to Stop Accepting Applications in November
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent (LOI) after Nov. 10, because the DFS said it will run out of federal funds by early spring. This will only impact...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 22, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Georgeen Harris at 14-Mile near Rock Springs, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
oilcity.news
Florida man pleads guilty illegal transport of minor to minor to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in March...
Listen If You Dare: A Chilling Wyoming Ghost Story
A few years ago I asked my morning radio listeners to send me their ideas for a new Wyoming ghost story. I told them that those suggestions would be woven into a story and video that would be posted a few weeks before Halloween. That story is in the YouTube...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Don’t Change Marijuana Laws In Wyoming
I read the column regarding it being time to change the Cannabis laws in Wyoming. All I can say is: Don’t do it!. I have worked in Colorado as a law enforcement officer for over 23 years, and I was here when Colorado legalized marijuana. Prior to coming to Colorado, I was a law enforcement officer in Wyoming for over 14 years, and I am a proud Wyoming native!
oilcity.news
Wyoming, Utah managers tagging fish in Flaming Gorge; anglers have chance to win cash prizes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are working to tag 1,000 lake trout in Flaming Gorge Reservoir to help with population estimates of late trout under 28 inches long. Anglers who catch and report tagged trout will not only...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Sheridan, WY
On the east slope of the Bighorn Mountains near the Montana border is Wyoming’s emerald city: Sheridan. It’s a place with a colorful history and magnificent views. Sheridan got its name from American Civil War’s Union Cavalry leader, General Philip Sheridan. This city is halfway between Yellowstone...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80, chain law in effect on some Wyoming highways in wake of storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting hazardous travel conditions on some Wyoming highways on Monday morning in the wake of a weekend snowstorm. In southeast Wyoming, a black ice advisory is in effect on Interstate 80 in the Arlington area, WYDOT reports as of 9:05...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Pot Leads To Bad Outcomes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I was dismayed to read the column declaring Wyoming needs to legalize cannabis!. Although reasons were given to combat pain for health reasons, the writer of the column has apparently not followed the results of places where this drug has been legalized.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Nursing Shortage At Critical Level, Sparks Bidding War
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s likely never been more lucrative to become a nurse. Rampant shortages in the industry has health care providers offering large sums to entice nurses to sign on to work for them. Heidi Glanz, a manager at Worland Healthcare and...
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
county17.com
Disease kills at least 37 bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s Devil’s Canyon herd since Oct. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — A pathogenic strain of bacteria that causes lethal pneumonia has killed at least 37 bighorn sheep in the Devil’s Canyon herd, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s...
