Wyoming State

oilcity.news

New skilled nursing facility opens at Veterans’ Home of Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — On Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of a new skilled nursing facility built on the grounds of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. The construction of the facility took just over two years, according to a Monday press release...
BUFFALO, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Strickland; Bell; Hunt

Jason Ronald Strickland, 49, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on October 20, 2022. Jason was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on December 13, 1972. Jason had a passion for cooking, Georgia Bulldog football, the mountains, and studying the Holy Bible. He recently had the opportunity to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail, starting at the southern end in Georgia. Jason was a Veteran of the United States Army.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 22, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Georgeen Harris at 14-Mile near Rock Springs, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
WYOMING STATE
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Don’t Change Marijuana Laws In Wyoming

I read the column regarding it being time to change the Cannabis laws in Wyoming. All I can say is: Don’t do it!. I have worked in Colorado as a law enforcement officer for over 23 years, and I was here when Colorado legalized marijuana. Prior to coming to Colorado, I was a law enforcement officer in Wyoming for over 14 years, and I am a proud Wyoming native!
WYOMING STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Sheridan, WY

On the east slope of the Bighorn Mountains near the Montana border is Wyoming’s emerald city: Sheridan. It’s a place with a colorful history and magnificent views. Sheridan got its name from American Civil War’s Union Cavalry leader, General Philip Sheridan. This city is halfway between Yellowstone...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Pot Leads To Bad Outcomes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I was dismayed to read the column declaring Wyoming needs to legalize cannabis!. Although reasons were given to combat pain for health reasons, the writer of the column has apparently not followed the results of places where this drug has been legalized.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Nursing Shortage At Critical Level, Sparks Bidding War

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s likely never been more lucrative to become a nurse. Rampant shortages in the industry has health care providers offering large sums to entice nurses to sign on to work for them. Heidi Glanz, a manager at Worland Healthcare and...
WYOMING STATE
99.9 KEKB

Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?

America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE

