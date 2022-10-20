ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school

WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
WDEF

Flu cases rising in Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Herschel Walker Campaigns in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Herschel Walker campaign rolled into Whitfield County on Monday afternoon.The former Georgia Bulldog turned Republican candidate is criss-crossing the Peach State as he is in a tight race against the incumbent, Senator Rapahel Warnock. As part of his “Unite Georgia” Bus Tour, Herschel Walker made a...
DALTON, GA
utc.edu

UTC mourns passing of actor and former student Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan, who attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was an award-winning TV and movie actor, died today, Oct. 24, as a result of a car crash in Hollywood, California. Jordan was 67 years old. In 2006, he won an Emmy as guest actor in a comedy series...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tennessee.edu

Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural

The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
Grundy County Herald

Whistleblower claims refuted by sheriff

The Grundy County Herald has received several emails over the past few weeks intended to spark an investigation into the newly elected Sheriff and his deputies. The anonymous whistleblower, who uses the pseudonym Grundy Patriot (GP) or Pat, insists that The Herald is biased and protects the Sheriff. “It’s been a long running understanding that The Herald protects the Sheriff and it seems even more so with Sheriff Gunter,” Pat said. “There are a lot of issues at the Sheriff’s Office.”
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Skate Park Hosts Quad Competition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Cue up some Avril Lavigne because the skaters ruled the day at the Chattanooga Skate Park on Saturday. The third annual Chattanooga Quad Competition featured skaters showing off their skills at various skating competitions such as half pipe, big air, and the full course run. This event is a part of the Skate Park Project’s desire to grow the Chattanooga skating community and improve or build a new skate park in the Scenic City.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 25

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 25. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Antonio Clemments – Theft of Property. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft of Property/For Capias, Simple Possession of Marijuana/For Capias, Registration, No...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

DeKalb County authorities still searching for missing teen

Authorities in DeKalb County, Alabama are still searching for a 19-year-old who has been missing for more than a month. Makenna Purvis was last seen in Valley Head on September 26th. A number of DeKalb county agencies were out in force this morning, searching the area where Purvis was last...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
mymix1041.com

Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy