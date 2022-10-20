Read full article on original website
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school
WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
Herschel Walker Campaigns in Dalton
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Herschel Walker campaign rolled into Whitfield County on Monday afternoon.The former Georgia Bulldog turned Republican candidate is criss-crossing the Peach State as he is in a tight race against the incumbent, Senator Rapahel Warnock. As part of his “Unite Georgia” Bus Tour, Herschel Walker made a...
UTC mourns passing of actor and former student Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, who attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was an award-winning TV and movie actor, died today, Oct. 24, as a result of a car crash in Hollywood, California. Jordan was 67 years old. In 2006, he won an Emmy as guest actor in a comedy series...
Chickamauga boy uses his birthday to make a difference for kids in the hospital
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. — A Chickamauga boy is celebrating his birthday by giving back. He's using the occasion to make a difference in the lives of kids in the hospital. Dalton McPherson is celebrating his 12th birthday by doing something special for kids at the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. He...
Tennessee rapper arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing YouTuber
On Oct. 21, rapper Slatt Zy was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and robbing popular YouTuber Michael Nichol in Chattanooga, TN in September 2022. On Oct. 19, reports said that Zy was wanted for kidnapping and robbing the vlogger, after posting a video on Instagram describing the incident. A detective said...
Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural
The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, UTC offers a prevention program aimed at childcare centers
It is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and UTC wants to remind the public of a program they offer that ensures your child’s safety from lead poisoning at their childcare center. National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week runs this year from October 23rd to the 29th. In Chattanooga, UTC’s Department...
Whistleblower claims refuted by sheriff
The Grundy County Herald has received several emails over the past few weeks intended to spark an investigation into the newly elected Sheriff and his deputies. The anonymous whistleblower, who uses the pseudonym Grundy Patriot (GP) or Pat, insists that The Herald is biased and protects the Sheriff. “It’s been a long running understanding that The Herald protects the Sheriff and it seems even more so with Sheriff Gunter,” Pat said. “There are a lot of issues at the Sheriff’s Office.”
Chattanooga Skate Park Hosts Quad Competition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Cue up some Avril Lavigne because the skaters ruled the day at the Chattanooga Skate Park on Saturday. The third annual Chattanooga Quad Competition featured skaters showing off their skills at various skating competitions such as half pipe, big air, and the full course run. This event is a part of the Skate Park Project’s desire to grow the Chattanooga skating community and improve or build a new skate park in the Scenic City.
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 25
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 25. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Antonio Clemments – Theft of Property. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft of Property/For Capias, Simple Possession of Marijuana/For Capias, Registration, No...
DeKalb County authorities still searching for missing teen
Authorities in DeKalb County, Alabama are still searching for a 19-year-old who has been missing for more than a month. Makenna Purvis was last seen in Valley Head on September 26th. A number of DeKalb county agencies were out in force this morning, searching the area where Purvis was last...
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
