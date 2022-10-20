Read full article on original website
Lima man pleads guilty to burglary
LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
Man indicted on murder charges in Mother’s Day shooting on US-35
RIVERSIDE — Editors note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that Shauna Cameron was the ex-girlfriend of Jamar Hayes. Hayes was the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants of the car Cameron was in. The story has been changed to reflect this. A grand jury has indicted...
Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash
LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
1017thepoint.com
SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL
(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting man in Butler Township
According to authorities, Butler Township police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Gaywood Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
sidneyoh.com
Man Barricades Himself during Narcotics Search Warrant Service
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 AM Tactical Officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments attempted to serve a narcotics search warrant at 219 Doering St, Sidney. Upon making contact at the residence and breaching the door the Tactical Officers were met with verbal threats by a male occupant, identified as John Hoying age 60, telling officers he had a gun. Upon hearing the verbal threat officers pulled back from the interior of the residence and surrounded it. Tactical Officers attempted to verbally engage Hoying to come out but the commands went unanswered.
peakofohio.com
12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault
A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
Lima man charged as major drug offender
LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
Dayton man sentenced for murdering girlfriend while kids in home
Eric Christopher Humphries was angry with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amber Smith after she asked him to get some milk for their children. In his rage, Humphries grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Smith multiple times, killing her. He then tossed the knife onto the front lawn of the home.
1 arrested, pills, suspected cocaine and cash seized to end 6-hour standoff in Sidney
SIDNEY — A 60-year-old Sidney man is in jail on several charges stemming from a standoff with police that began when he refused to come out of a house where tactical officers were attempting to serve a search warrant for narcotics, Sidney police Capt. J.A. Tangeman said Friday evening.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy police record
-9:28 p.m.: felonious assault. De’Vahn J. Brown Sr., 29, of Dayton, was charged with criminal damaging-endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and felonious assault-weapon or ordnance, a felony of the second-degree. According to court records, he allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by means of a deadly weapon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man arrested in Dayton pleads guilty to Capitol riot offense
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in Dayton has pleaded guilty to one of four charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to court documents, Kenneth Duncan Massie and two others were charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in […]
Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer indicted on charges
DAYTON — The man accused of stabbing a Dayton Police officer during a mental health call last week has been criminally charged. Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, was indicted Friday on four counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Lima man gets prison for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
Rose found guilty of lesser assault charge, abduction
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man guilty of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her but not with with a gun after about four hours deliberating Thursday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, was charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability. The jury ruled Rose guilty of assault instead of felonious assault and abduction without the firearm specifications. He was found not guilty of having a weapon under disability.
Fox 19
Man indicted for allegedly wielding knife toward Amazon delivery driver
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was indicted Friday after he allegedly walked up to an Amazon delivery driver with a knife back in August, according to a Butler County Grand Jury. Christopher Roberts is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing, Butler County court documents revealed. According to...
Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen
MARION TOWNSHIP — A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township. On October 22 at 7:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call regarding a missing juvenile, according to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
One arrested after police seize 10K fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of drugs
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
Police investigation determines 2 juveniles vandalized Kroger in Miamisburg, sergeant says
MIAMISBURG — Police have determined that two juveniles, ages 13 and 10, are responsible for vandalizing the new Kroger store in Miamisburg, Sgt. Jeff Muncy said Friday afternoon. >> Arrest on drug and other charges ends standoff in Sidney. The dollar estimate of the damage is being figured out,...
