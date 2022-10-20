On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 AM Tactical Officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments attempted to serve a narcotics search warrant at 219 Doering St, Sidney. Upon making contact at the residence and breaching the door the Tactical Officers were met with verbal threats by a male occupant, identified as John Hoying age 60, telling officers he had a gun. Upon hearing the verbal threat officers pulled back from the interior of the residence and surrounded it. Tactical Officers attempted to verbally engage Hoying to come out but the commands went unanswered.

