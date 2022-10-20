Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near Snow Lane. When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information...
WBTV
Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide
The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony...
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
WBTV
1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 on Saturday morning, Medic said. The crash happened on the interstate at mile-marker 25 near Sam Furr Road. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported the two others with...
WBTV
Proposal for land swap near Charlotte Convention Center
Three people were found shot and killed in a car in Gaston County, the Gaston County Police Department said. The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Updated: 12 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have...
WBTV
Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.
The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony...
WBTV
Livingstone College working to increase security on campus following homecoming shooting incident
The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
qcnews.com
Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
WBTV
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust
The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop...
CMPD: Missing 61-year-old man found safe after being reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 61-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Saturday morning, police said Effart Effart was last seen leaving a Novant Health hospital on Hawthorne Lane near Uptown on foot. Just before 7:30 p.m., police announced that Effart had...
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
qcnews.com
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries...
WBTV
Majority of home destroyed, more than $100K in damage after house fire in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department said that two-thirds of a home was consumed in a fire on Friday night in west Charlotte. The fire happened in the 3600 block of Morris Field Drive, near Westerly Hills Park. According to the fire department, because so much of the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
86-year-old man found after being reported missing in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an 86-year-old man who was reported missing has been found. Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a red Kia Soul with a...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, Two Injured After Driver Crashes Car Into Tree Along I-77 In Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Huntersville. Investigators say it happened just before 3:00 Saturday morning along I-77 Southbound, at the exit 25 off ramp. One person died at the scene, while MEDIC took two others to the hospital with...
WBTV
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.
WBTV
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
Three people were found shot and killed in a car in Gaston County, the Gaston County Police Department said. The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have...
Comments / 0