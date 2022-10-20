Reddit Slams Teen Girls for Making TikTok Videos in Movie Theater Bathroom: ‘Everyone Deserves to Poop or Pee in Peace’

Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
'It was hysterical': A Texas grandmother dying of cancer had her family hand out handmade ouija boards at her funeral to 'keep in touch'
"She was hilarious. She had a great sense of humor and a huge heart," Jodie Perryman's granddaughter, Gracie Perryman, told Today.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Newlywed cooks whole fish without gutting and cleaning them and serves to unsuspecting husband and in-laws for dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You've heard stories about people cooking a whole turkey in the oven without removing the paper or plastic pouch containing the entrails.
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
Jelly Roll Brings His 14-Year-Old Daughter, Bailee, Onstage to Sing [Watch]
Jelly Roll had two special guests on stage with him at a recent show in Houston. His wife, Bunnie DeFord, and his daughter, Bailee Ann, made appearances before Bailee and Dad sang a song together. The two did a duet of "Tears Could Talk," and Jelly Roll (real name Jason...
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn ‘Created a Bond’ Over Zoom During the Pandemic: ‘He’s the Love of My Life’
Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020, but their love story didn't begin in the most traditional way. The two began their relationship in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a recent interview with People, McEntire says that hurdle — being apart — only strengthened their connection.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0