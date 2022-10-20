ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Steven Martinez
4d ago

it was a peaceful protest that got a hand January 6th but that was only a one day event not like BLM and antifa that went on for months and that was also a peaceful protest

Jerry Smith
2d ago

Was she arrested or charged for anything, otherwise as any American citizen you are allowed to protest and there were a hell of a lot of protesters at the capitol that did just that without breaking any laws. Plus there was no insurrection no matter how many times media and democrats keep trying to say it

Guest
3d ago

What’s the problem, the city of Southfield in Oakland County Miss Hawkins change hundreds of ballots and she still keep her job.

Related
fox2detroit.com

Businessman Robert Carmack has charges dismissed, claiming court victory over Duggan, Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit businessman who has pointed fingers at Detroit's Mayor for alleged wrongdoing says he finally has been vindicated. "I would like to thank Judge Michael Callahan, the judge that followed the law, followed the constitution of Michigan, followed the constitution of the United States of America, and did the right thing," said Robert Carmack.
DETROIT, MI
MSNBC

Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide

LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Are Ann Arbor city leaders walking the talk on climate action?

ANN ARBOR, MI — Three years ago, Ann Arbor leaders declared a climate emergency and set a goal to make the community carbon-neutral by 2030. The city’s A2Zero plan, adopted by City Council in 2020, lays out a strategy to get there — in part by getting residents to go solar, electrify homes to get rid of gas appliances, drive significantly less, produce less waste, transition to more plant-based diets and replace gas vehicles with electric vehicles.
ANN ARBOR, MI
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining

As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
BIRMINGHAM, MI

