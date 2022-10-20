Read full article on original website
Steven Martinez
4d ago
it was a peaceful protest that got a hand January 6th but that was only a one day event not like BLM and antifa that went on for months and that was also a peaceful protest
28
Jerry Smith
2d ago
Was she arrested or charged for anything, otherwise as any American citizen you are allowed to protest and there were a hell of a lot of protesters at the capitol that did just that without breaking any laws. Plus there was no insurrection no matter how many times media and democrats keep trying to say it
7
Guest
3d ago
What’s the problem, the city of Southfield in Oakland County Miss Hawkins change hundreds of ballots and she still keep her job.
13
fox2detroit.com
Some voters nervous after election denier hired by Macomb County Clerk's Office
Genevieve Peters attended the Capitol insurrection and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, she works for the Macomb County Clerk's Office, and some are worried about that as the election nears.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
Arab American News
FEMA officials join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to discuss Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city was recently visited by a number of officials to discuss proposed improvements to the flood-prone Ecorse Creek area and flood mitigation solutions. FEMA Region V Administrator Thomas Sivak, FEMA support staff, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), representatives from Senator Gary Peters’ office and Wayne...
fox2detroit.com
Businessman Robert Carmack has charges dismissed, claiming court victory over Duggan, Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit businessman who has pointed fingers at Detroit's Mayor for alleged wrongdoing says he finally has been vindicated. "I would like to thank Judge Michael Callahan, the judge that followed the law, followed the constitution of Michigan, followed the constitution of the United States of America, and did the right thing," said Robert Carmack.
MSNBC
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?
#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield city clerk resigns after pleading no contest to charge stemming from 2018 election mistake coverup
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned after pleading no contest to misconduct in office, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. According to Nessel, Hawkins tried to cover up a mistake during the November 2018 election by removing nearly 200 names from a list...
Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots
Sherikia L. Hawkins had faced up to 14 years in prison on six felony counts
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley in court Monday for expected plea of 24 charges including murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts charged against him Monday. The 16-year-old was in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others. Crumbley...
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
Are Ann Arbor city leaders walking the talk on climate action?
ANN ARBOR, MI — Three years ago, Ann Arbor leaders declared a climate emergency and set a goal to make the community carbon-neutral by 2030. The city’s A2Zero plan, adopted by City Council in 2020, lays out a strategy to get there — in part by getting residents to go solar, electrify homes to get rid of gas appliances, drive significantly less, produce less waste, transition to more plant-based diets and replace gas vehicles with electric vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
Arab American News
Book pulled out of instruction in Dearborn Heights after social media post
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A book was recently taken out of instruction in a Dearborn Heights school, following an ongoing controversy around books in schools in neighboring Dearborn. Crestwood School District officials were made aware of a social media post with photos of a book being taught to ninth grade...
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, to stay in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail happened on Thursday where, as expected, the 16-year-old will remain in the adult facility. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last...
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
HometownLife.com
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty • Missing Michigan family found • Barricades in Detroit
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 counts against him Monday. The 16-year-old will appear in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others.
