Read full article on original website
Related
Respectful South Dakota Law Says NO To Picketing Funeral Service
In South Dakota and any state in the country, you would think that a funeral would be a sacred and peaceful time to pay tribute to someone you know or who was close to you. This person may have been a relative, coworker, neighbor, or friend. Even if you haven't...
KELOLAND TV
Noem campaign accuses Smith of finance violations
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The pre-general finance report filed Monday for Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign contained hundreds of violations, according to a spokesman for Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign. The supporting document for Smith’s report failed to show addresses for individual donors who gave more than $100....
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
KELOLAND TV
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
A candidate for SD lt.gov. files pre-general report
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A pre-general campaign finance report has been posted for one of the candidates running for election as South Dakota’s next governor and lieutenant governor. It was for Jennifer Keintz of Eden, the Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor. She is completing her first term in...
KELOLAND TV
Medicaid expansion committees post finance reports
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The deadline for all South Dakota political committees to submit pre-general election reports is 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 24. As of 2:50 p.m. on the 24th, three ballot question committees relating to Medicaid expansion have filed their reports. Love Your Neighbor Tour-SD is a...
KELOLAND TV
Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly. A...
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
KELOLAND TV
Gubernatorial candidates pre-general election finance reports
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with additional committee info. Pre-general election campaign finance reports are due to the South Dakota Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. KELOLAND News is tracking the reports as they come in and will be updating stories...
KELOLAND TV
Committees for/against rec. marijuana post finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pre-general election campaign finance reports are due to the South Dakota Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. As of 4:20 p.m. on the 24th, two ballot question committees relating to IM-27, the measure to legalize recreational marijuana, have filed their reports.
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
KELOLAND TV
Noem tries to besmirch Smith for firearms votes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On firearms, Libertarian Tracey Quint might support the fewest restrictions among the trio battling to become South Dakota’s next governor. Quint wants to have Congress repeal the National Firearms Act, and have the Legislature repeal a state law so that all teachers have the right to carry firearms in schools, and tell the state Board of Regents to change a policy so that college students can carry firearms on college campuses. She fully supports South Dakota’s recent decision to allow concealed-carry without needing a state permit.
KELOLAND TV
Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
Comments / 0