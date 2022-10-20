ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Fresno County crash, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP. Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on shields in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the stop sign, officers say […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested following high-speed chase and crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a concrete center divider in Hanford. It started around 11:30 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy heard gunfire in the area of Jersey Ave. and 16th Ave. in Kings County.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
VISALIA, CA

