Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
IDENTIFIED: 87-year-old woman hit, killed by car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Clovis shopping center over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 87-year-old Patricia Nelson died after she was hit by a car in the Sunflower Marketplace parking […]
2 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County, CHP says
Two women have died after a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Monday afternoon.
2 dead in Fresno County crash, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP. Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on shields in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the stop sign, officers say […]
Arrest made in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
An arrest has been made after a man fatally stabbed a 61-year-old in downtown Fresno on October 17.
KMJ
Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
KMJ
Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Stabbing of Homeless Man in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was found dead near a homeless encampment in Fresno on Monday, Oct. 17. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of the 1500 block of Santa Clara St. near downtown. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow on the...
KMPH.com
Man arrested following high-speed chase and crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a concrete center divider in Hanford. It started around 11:30 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy heard gunfire in the area of Jersey Ave. and 16th Ave. in Kings County.
Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run released from custody as family mourns
The family of a hit-and-run victim in Visalia is pledging to keep her memory alive while the woman accused of killing her was released from custody Monday.
Visalia police arrest man after drive-by shooting outside sports bar
Visalia police have arrested a man who fired his weapon at a victim outside a sports bar while in his car around midnight Monday morning.
Visalia shooting leaves 1 man dead, woman hospitalized
People living in one Visalia neighborhood are sharing the terrifying moments gunfire erupted on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring another.
Bicyclist seriously injured after possible hit and run, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible hit and run crash in Fresno County after a bicyclist was found severely injured.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
Officials investigating fatal crash in Fresno County
The fatal crash was reported just before noon Sunday morning on Highway 180 and Silver Lane.
Man in hospital following stabbing in Southwest Fresno
Officers were called to Ivy and Lorena avenues just before midnight. When officers arrived they found a man in his early 20's who had been stabbed.
Hanford Sentinel
Two arrested in Hanford after high speed chase, semi-automatic rifle recovered
A late-night chase resulted in the arrest of two in Hanford Friday night. At 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, a Kings County Sheriff's deputy was on a traffic stop near Jackson and 14th avenues in rural Kings County when he reportedly heard numerous gun shots in the area of Jersey and 16th avenues.
Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
Two arrested after home burglary leads to car chase in Fresno county
A man and a woman are in custody this Saturday morning, after allegedly burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a car chase in Fresno county.
Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport
According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned. The fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0