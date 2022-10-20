ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ryan Gosling Looks Unrecognizable on 1st Day of Filming New ’80s Film ‘The Fall Guy’: Photos

By Marcus Millan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgi6U_0iguWeEz00
Ryan Gosling. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Talk about a throwback! Ryan Gosling debuted his new ‘80s style on the first day of filming his new movie, The Fall Guy — and it’s a far cry from the bleach-blond look he sported as Barbie’s beau.

Gosling, 41, was spotted donning dirty blond locks and a full beard while on set for the action flick in Sydney on Thursday, October 20. The Canada native paired the longer hair with a red jacket, white collared shirt and matching backwards baseball cap while standing atop a five-story car park.

While the Notebook star was shooting at night, he later rocked a pair of black sunnies as he prepared to take a leap off the side of the building.

The movie — which costars Emily Blunt and is helmed by director David Leitch — is based on the ’80s television show of the same name and is set to debut in March 2024. The TV series, which aired from 1981 to 1986, centers around stuntman Lee Majors, who worked as a bounty hunter to make extra cash between Hollywood gigs.

The gruff facial hair and drab ensemble is a stark difference from the look Gosling sported for his recent role as Ken in the live-action Barbie movie. The Crazy, Stupid, Love star previously caused an internet frenzy when he was seen wearing light-wash denim and a peroxide-style hairdo in June, while also rocking a spray tan with perfectly sculpted abs and no body hair.

Gosling will appear opposite Margot Robbie as the titular character in the Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation, which is set to premiere sometime in 2023 and also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

Fans weren’t the only ones who went crazy over Gosling’s SoCal transformation. The actor’s longtime partner, Eva Mendes, enjoyed his movie makeover as well, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in August, “They were actually having fun role-playing together after he went blond,” and “both got some good laughs.”

Gosling and Mendes, 48, met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together since 2011. Us confirmed in September 2014 that they welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. Two years later, their second child, Amada, was born.

Earlier this year, the Training Day star made a cheeky comment about her beau bringing the iconic toy to life.

“Well, first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” the Florida native said during a June appearance on The Talk, referring to the first photo Gosling in character that caused the social media stir. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels.”

The Hitch actress swore she even went as far as to have Drive star bring home a piece of his movie wardrobe. “I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,’” Mendes confessed. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”

Comments / 5

Nancy Meigs-Curtis
2d ago

So, where's the photo of unrecognizable Ryan with his dirty blonde locks and beard? I'm getting ready to uninstall my NewsBreak app... all of these articles are the same!!! Click Bait!

Reply(1)
3
Related
TODAY.com

Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics

Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy." The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
OK! Magazine

Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

231K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy