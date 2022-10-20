Ryan Gosling Looks Unrecognizable on 1st Day of Filming New ’80s Film ‘The Fall Guy’: Photos

Ryan Gosling. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Talk about a throwback! Ryan Gosling debuted his new ‘80s style on the first day of filming his new movie, The Fall Guy — and it’s a far cry from the bleach-blond look he sported as Barbie’s beau.

Gosling, 41, was spotted donning dirty blond locks and a full beard while on set for the action flick in Sydney on Thursday, October 20. The Canada native paired the longer hair with a red jacket, white collared shirt and matching backwards baseball cap while standing atop a five-story car park.

While the Notebook star was shooting at night, he later rocked a pair of black sunnies as he prepared to take a leap off the side of the building.

The movie — which costars Emily Blunt and is helmed by director David Leitch — is based on the ’80s television show of the same name and is set to debut in March 2024. The TV series, which aired from 1981 to 1986, centers around stuntman Lee Majors, who worked as a bounty hunter to make extra cash between Hollywood gigs.

The gruff facial hair and drab ensemble is a stark difference from the look Gosling sported for his recent role as Ken in the live-action Barbie movie. The Crazy, Stupid, Love star previously caused an internet frenzy when he was seen wearing light-wash denim and a peroxide-style hairdo in June, while also rocking a spray tan with perfectly sculpted abs and no body hair.

Gosling will appear opposite Margot Robbie as the titular character in the Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation, which is set to premiere sometime in 2023 and also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

Fans weren’t the only ones who went crazy over Gosling’s SoCal transformation. The actor’s longtime partner, Eva Mendes, enjoyed his movie makeover as well, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in August, “They were actually having fun role-playing together after he went blond,” and “both got some good laughs.”

Gosling and Mendes, 48, met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together since 2011. Us confirmed in September 2014 that they welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. Two years later, their second child, Amada, was born.

Earlier this year, the Training Day star made a cheeky comment about her beau bringing the iconic toy to life.

“Well, first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” the Florida native said during a June appearance on The Talk, referring to the first photo Gosling in character that caused the social media stir. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels.”

The Hitch actress swore she even went as far as to have Drive star bring home a piece of his movie wardrobe. “I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,’” Mendes confessed. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”