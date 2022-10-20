ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

Chisago County to hold election accuracy test

Notice is hereby given that a public accuracy test of vote counting and ballot marking equipment to be used in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Chisago County will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The testing will take place in Room 150B of the Chisago County Government building, which is located at 313 North Main Street in Center City, starting at 9 a.m.

Anyone who would like to witness the demonstration is welcome to do so at the above-mentioned location and time.

Isanti County, MN
