Reba McEntire and Rex Linn ‘Created a Bond’ Over Zoom During the Pandemic: ‘He’s the Love of My Life’

Reba McEntire Makes Her Solo Headlining Bridgestone Arena Debut in Nashville: ‘A Very Special Night’
Reba McEntire has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments in her four-plus decades in the music industry, and she added one more "first" to her resume on Friday (Oct. 21), headlining Nashville's marquee venue Bridgestone Arena for the very first time as a solo act. The opportunity came courtesy...
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it. She started calling him randomly, at all hours, with some sort of life crisis that she apparently needed him to help her process through conversation.
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Kane Brown Opens Up About Abuse He Endured From His Stepdad
It's hard to find a moment in which Kane Brown doesn't have a smile on his face. The fun-loving country singer can be seen living his best life on stages across the globe and goofing around with this daughters on social media. However, behind that smile is a past that Brown sums up as a "crazy."
Carrie Underwood Wouldn’t Take No for an Answer From Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood says her Stagecoach Festival collaboration with Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose was "many years in the making." She was persistent, because she has always been a very big fan. "We had a couple of almost maybes," Underwood tells Rolling Stone. "But for (Stagecoach) ... I sent him...
Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2022 Medallion Ceremony Was a Study in Grace
Each of the three newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame gave the country music community a chance to dismiss him, but persevered. The two-and-a-half-hour long, Sunday night (Oct. 16) ceremony was a celebration of careers and country music. It was also an opportunity to reflect on the...
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Florida Georgia Line Round Up Their ‘Greatest Hits’ + Three Unheard Songs For a New Package
Florida Georgia Line -- the currently-defunct superstar country duo consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley -- are taking a walk down memory lane with a new Greatest Hits package. The track list contains 15 of the most memorable hits of their career, including fan favorites like "H.O.L.Y.," "Get Your Shine On," "Simple" and "Cruise."
Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Social Media Post [Picture]
Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend have sparked engagement rumors after posting a series of pictures on social media. Fans are speculating that the country singer and Australian singer Firerose are engaged after they shared photos to Instagram that appear to show an engagement ring on her left hand.
Reddit Slams Teen Girls for Making TikTok Videos in Movie Theater Bathroom: ‘Everyone Deserves to Poop or Pee in Peace’
A woman scolded a group of teens who became irritated with her after she "ruined" a TikTok video they were making in a public bathroom, just by using the facilities as intended. After she scolded the girls, Reddit had her back. The woman explained on the forum that she is...
Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
