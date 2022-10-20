ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Emmy-Winning Actor Leslie Jordan Dies at 67

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on "American Horror Story" and becoming a social media star during the pandemic, has died at the age of 67, his spokesman confirmed. Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in "Will & Grace," "The Cool...
‘America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

The "America's Got Talent" community has lost one of its stars. Zuri Craig — who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series — died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed. "It is with profound...
Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Issues Statement After Nanny's Remarks

No need to call Sherlock Bones to solve the mystery of the whereabouts of Olivia Wilde's dog. On Saturday, the Los Angeles-based rescue organization MaeDay Rescue issued a statement to "set the record straight" about what happened to the "Don't Worry Darling" director's Golden Retriever Gordon, who she had adopted from the group. They confirmed what Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny alleged in a Daily Mail interview—that the actress sent her pet to live with her dog walker—and explained the reason behind the decision.
Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency CAA and Documentary on Him Shelved

A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”. Ye was recently restricted...
