Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Emmy-Winning Actor Leslie Jordan Dies at 67
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on "American Horror Story" and becoming a social media star during the pandemic, has died at the age of 67, his spokesman confirmed. Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in "Will & Grace," "The Cool...
‘America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
The "America's Got Talent" community has lost one of its stars. Zuri Craig — who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series — died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed. "It is with profound...
Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Issues Statement After Nanny's Remarks
No need to call Sherlock Bones to solve the mystery of the whereabouts of Olivia Wilde's dog. On Saturday, the Los Angeles-based rescue organization MaeDay Rescue issued a statement to "set the record straight" about what happened to the "Don't Worry Darling" director's Golden Retriever Gordon, who she had adopted from the group. They confirmed what Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny alleged in a Daily Mail interview—that the actress sent her pet to live with her dog walker—and explained the reason behind the decision.
Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency CAA and Documentary on Him Shelved
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”. Ye was recently restricted...
‘Black Adam' Tallies $67 Million in Domestic Debut, First Film Opening Since July to Top $50 Million
Warner Bros.' latest DC Extended Universe film "Black Adam" tallied $67 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. It is the first film since Disney and Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" to top $50 million during its debut. Premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and large format...
Who Was Leslie Jordan? How ‘Will and Grace' Actor Became a Pandemic Social Media Star
Leslie Jordan was known to many for his acting roles in hit shows like "Will and Grace" and "American Horror Story," but during the coronavirus pandemic, he became something entirely different. The Emmy-winning actor reportedly died in a car crash in Hollywood Monday morning after suffering some type of medical...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0