ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SX3Aw_0iguUn7600

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”

The spat between Pence and Ocasio-Cortez spurred from President Biden’s announcement on Tuesday that the first bill he will send to Congress if Democrats hold their majorities in both chambers next month is legislation to codify the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Pence, in a tweet on Tuesday night, said Congress will be controlled by “Pro-Life majorities” next year that will block access to the procedure.

“I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!” Pence wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Pence on Wednesday night, writing on Twitter, “And I’ve got news for you: Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”

The exchange comes in the final stretch before the midterm elections, which will determine the breakdown of the House and Senate for the next two years.

Democrats have sought to make abortion a prime focus on the campaign trail after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, while Republicans have sought to make the economy and rising inflation central to their bids.

Those on the left expressed outrage at the Supreme Court’s ruling over the summer, while many on the right celebrated the move. Pence, shortly after the bench published its decision, said the bench “righted a historic wrong,” and called for all states to ban abortion.

The former vice president is one of many Republicans seen as potential presidential candidates in 2024. Some see his recent activities as preparing for a future bid, including delivering speeches on his perspective for the future of conservatives and taking trips to states that host early primaries and caucuses, including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Pence has also encouraged the party to focus on its future rather than the past — a veiled push to move away from former President Trump.

Asked on Wednesday if he would support Trump should he run for president in 2024, Pence responded, “Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more.”

Democrats are favored to retain their majority in the Senate but lose their edge in the House, according to FiveThirtyEight.

On Tuesday, Biden promised that if Democrats can retain control of both chambers next month, the first issue he would tackle is abortion rights.

“In these midterm elections, it’s so critical to elect more Democratic senators to the United States Senate and more Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives,” Biden said in remarks at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

“And, folks, if we do that, here is the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade. And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land,” he added.

The House passed two bills aimed at protecting access to abortion in July, but they have since stalled in the Senate because of Republican opposition.

Comments / 2507

Rick Paul
4d ago

This nincompoop should not be talking about anything. Low information human with a high opinion of herself. Bad combination.

Reply(70)
519
Rusty Walters
4d ago

AOC...YOU got it backwards as usual...it is YOU that no one wants to hear from little girl !!!

Reply(123)
567
Barbara
3d ago

AOC makes a fool of herself every time she opens her mouth. She has a degree in economics but doesn't seem to know anything about the subject. The pro abortion movement lost a lot of people when they got so radical as to want abortions up to birth and after birth. That's murder. If these activists put their energy into birth control then abortion clinics wouldn't be needed. But let's not use any common sense about women taking responsibility for their bodies by not getting pregnant in the first place. They do have control of that. If they aren't smart enough to prevent getting knocked up maybe they shouldn't be having sex until they figure it out...

Reply(23)
112
Related
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
Daily Mail

'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government

Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

736K+
Followers
85K+
Post
529M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy